Three celebrities who suffer from body dysmorphia

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder that affects many people worldwide. It involves being excessively worried about perceived flaws and having a distorted view of one’s body.

In today’s digital age, social media platforms play a big role in shaping beauty standards and influencing how people see themselves.

Trying to meet the unrealistic standards set by the media and online communities can have harmful effects on public figures.

Recently, celebrities like Megan Fox, Lili Reinhart, and Demi Lovato have opened up about their struggles with body dysmorphia, raising concerns among mental health professionals and experts around the world.

Megan Fox. Picture: Instagram @MeganFox

Celebrities open up about body dysmorphia

Megan Fox talked about the unrealistic beauty standards on social media and how they can harm our self-esteem.

Lili Reinhart, who stars in Riverdale, shared her own experience with body dysmorphia. She emphasised the importance of talking about mental health and how social media can promote impossible beauty ideals.

Many of Reinhart’s fans were inspired by her honesty and encouraged to love themselves and embrace their unique beauty.

Demi Lovato’s empowering journey

Demi Lovato, a popular singer-songwriter and mental health advocate, has openly shared her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

Her candidness has had a powerful impact on her fans, showing even famous individuals have their own inner battles.

Drawing from her personal journey, Lovato emphasises the importance of seeking support, raising awareness, and questioning society’s ideals of beauty.

Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram @DemiLovato

The impact of social media on self-worth and mental health

Social media platforms worsen the negative impact by promoting a culture of perfectionism. They create an environment where self-worth is based on the number of likes, comments, and followers one has.

The relentless pursuit of validation solely based on looks can harm mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and even more severe psychological problems.

Psychotherapist Eduardo Omeltech is raising awareness about the dangers of the widespread pressure to look a certain way on social media.

He emphasises the urgent need for collective action to reduce the harmful effects caused by these pressures.

Omeltech explained constant exposure to unrealistic beauty standards, as experienced by Megan Fox, Lili Reinhart, and Demi Lovato, can lead to a condition called body dysmorphia.

“This condition involves obsessively thinking about one’s appearance and feeling distressed because of it. Comparing oneself to edited and carefully selected images can cause distorted self-perception, low self-esteem, and emotional difficulties.

“These revelations serve as a wake-up call for society to reevaluate the harmful effects of intrusive societal expectations.

“Social media acts as a double-edged sword, providing us with unprecedented connectivity and opportunities for self-expression while simultaneously subjecting us to unrealistic beauty standards.

“We must acknowledge the power of these platforms to shape our perception of self and actively counteract the harmful narratives they perpetuate.

“Adding a filter to validate if the images or lifestyle fits you is healthily acceptable. Before navigating new waves, you must be aware if you are doing this on your own or their opinions,” explained Eduardo Omeltech.

Lili Reinhart. Picture: Instagram @LiliReinhart

Promoting body positivity and healthier social media habits

Omeltech believes it is important for everyone, including society, technology companies, and influencers, to take responsibility for promoting body positivity, embracing different body types, and accepting ourselves as we are.

He suggests users can have a healthier relationship with social media by choosing to follow diverse body types, following influencers who promote body positivity, and focusing on their mental well-being instead of seeking validation from others.

“It´s important not to pressure ourselves to be someone who needs to accept our bodies, because we need to find the middle point to be instead of going from not comparing yourself to, I need to accept myself, or I will not be healthy.

“Baby steps are important to measure those new ways to face your new self-esteem,” added Omeltech.

