Major League DJz Bandile ‘drags RAF to high court over R3m claim’

He demands compensation for his 2020 car accident.

Major League DJz‘s member, Bandile Mbere is reportedly taking the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to court over a rejected R3-million car accident claim.

In December 2020, the DJ duo were involved in a car accident on their way to an event in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

In a statement shared by the event organiser at the time, only Banele made it to the event because Bandile was injured.

According to Sunday World, Bandile revealed in court papers he sustained a knee fracture and an injury on his right knee ligament and also suffered psychological trauma.

In addition, he said he suffered R900,000 in general damages, R50,000 for emergency medical treatment, and R2.4 million for past and future loss of income, and is seeking more than R3.3 million compensation from RAF.

The accident fund reportedly rejected the claim, stating Bandile did not sustain serious injuries to get compensation and that he failed to complete a doctor’s serious injury report.

“Accordingly, the defendant is not obliged to compensate the plaintiff for non-pecuniary loss as alleged or at all,” the court papers said, as quoted by the publication.

ALSO READ: Thumbs up: Major League DJz release new single as they headline US event

Major League DJz on US Summer Tour

The twins are currently living their best lives in America and will be performing in Dallas, Texas, this weekend as part of their US Summer Tour.

They recently released their new single titled All Night Long. The song was recorded in Los Angeles and features Elaine and Yumbs.

Speaking about their new release, the internationally renowned duo said they wanted to put out a single that would resonate with their fans.

“We have played it at multiple shows, and the reaction from the fans has been so positive that we had no choice but to give the people what they want,” they said in a statement.

Major League DJz will host their beloved Balcony Mixes next month, on 16 September, in Johannesburg, Mushroom Park.

The fire line-up includes Oscar Mbo, Culoe de Song, Mas Musiq, Sun-El Musician, De Mthunda, Kelvin Momo, Que DJ, Nkosazana Daughter, and many more.

NOW READ: ‘Bliksem we are lekker people’: SA rallies behind Leon Schuster as he recovers from op