“Chris Brown has an audience full of assault deniers” – ID Documentary set to premier

The superstar has over his career topped music charts despite his legal troubles dating back to 2009 after his arrest for assaulting his then girlfriend, Rihanna.

Investigation Discovery (ID) channel on Dstv will on 8 November release a documentary detailing Chris Brown’s violent history with women as part of their No Excuse For Abuse campaign.

The premier of the documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence comes while there is a petition by Women For Change in an attempt to halt the singer’s concert from going on in South Africa.

Chris Brown is set to perform on 14 and 15 December 2024 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Documentary details

“Chris Brown is an amazing, and talented musician, but lets call a thing a thing – Chris Brown is an abuser of women, consistently, unapologetically,” says the tailer of the documentary.

The documentary will outline different women who have accused the artist of abuse throughout his superstar journey. Some of the women in the documentary were his romantic partners at the time.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence will show alleged offstage aggression and sexual assault allegations. It will also date back to some of his childhood traumas.

The documentary will premier on October 27 at 9 pm ET/PT (Eastern Time/Pacific Time), but on 8 November in SA.

Chris Brown’s fan

“He has an has an audience full of assault deniers,” says a woman’s voice in the teaser.

South Africa is divided with people who want to see the singer perform and those who are willing to boycott the concerts.

While the petition has received over 40,000 signatures, with the aim of reaching 50,000, the singer’s fans have sold out the first show to be held on the 14th, with the second one almost sold out.

No Excuse For Abuse

The No Excuse For Abuse campaign was launched to raise awareness about gender-based-violence.

“ID is dedicated to empowering viewers with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify all forms of domestic violence, find support if needed, and become part of the solution.”

The campaign on ID will go on for October.

Women For Change

NGO Women For Change is calling for the cancellation of Chris Brown’s concerts in SA. They are asking Big Concerts, responsible for the singer’s visit and the South African government to rethink hosting the artist in the country.

“His concert is scheduled just days after the global commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, making this event a direct insult to the millions of women and girls affected by violence in South Africa and worldwide.”

GBV in the country

The recent crime statistics (April 2024 to June 2024) noted a year-on-year increase in contact crimes against women. At least 966 women were murdered in the three months and over 13,000 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were reported.

It is four years since the launch of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP on GBVF) and academics and activists at the National Shelter Indaba believes there is still much work to be done.

Dr Nechama Brodie, a researcher who has spent over a decade investigating the killing of women highlighted the failure to implement recommendations from South Africa’s first femicide study, conducted in 2004.

“I believe we know what needs to be done to reduce femicide, but 20 years later we are still not doing it. We need to start with small, measurable steps. This is the role of government. That’s a place to start,” she told The Citizen.

