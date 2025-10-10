Cici bags three Grammy Awards considerations for Busisiwe 2.0

Congratulations are in order!

Singer and songwriter Cici has received three Grammy Awards considerations for her latest album Busisiwe 2.0.

The recognitions are for the 68th edition of the awards, set to take place in 2026.

Her work is being considered in the following categories: Best R&B Album (Busisiwe 2.0), Best Gospel Performance/Song (Amen), and Album of the Year (Busisiwe 2.0).

Sharing the news on Instagram, Cici thanked the Recording Academy for the recognition.

“Thank you for your consideration in these three categories… Thank you to everyone who gave their time to this masterpiece,” she wrote.

Busisiwe 2.0: ‘Turning the page’

In an earlier interview with The Citizen, Cici described Busisiwe 2.0 as a new chapter following her debut album, Busisiwe.

“I describe Busisiwe 2.0 as turning the page from the first album. It’s got music for every kind of woman, and I’m really excited for people to hear it because it’s a mix of R&B, Afrobeat, Afropop, piano and Limpopo sounds,” she said.

The album features collaborations with Nigerian artists BoyPee, Hyce and Praiz, as well as Tanzanian musician Mimi Mars.

Locally, Cici worked with Mthunzi, Zuko and Naledi.

“The team really did well in making it sound like it’s five different artists on one album. I’m really excited for people to hear it,” she added.

