Clint and Steffi’s adventurous gender reveal

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award-winning actor Clint Brink and wife, former Miss Nambia, fitness model Steffi van Wyk-Brink joyfully revealed the gender of their first child.

The couple announced in October that they are expecting their first child.

Clint and Steffi’s sporty gender reveal

Clint and Steffi’s gender reveal was more adventurous than most. Instead of a cake reveal, or popping balloons to reveal their child’s gender, the pair were at an archery range to do the honours.

There was a black balloon, marked boy or girl, placed in the middle of the bullseye.

“What is life [and] purpose if not the evolution, the deepening & surrendering of ourselves to our higher calling. Here we are yet again, on the Brink of unimaginable newness.

“We welcome with open hearts [and] overflowing anticipation this next chapter of us. One became two who became One who became three. Thank you, God, for the miracle of life.

“To our incredible friends who helped make this moment even more special, we are grateful & humbled. What a blessing it is to experience our love through your eyes,” Clint Brink wrote on Instagram.

Steffi lined up to take the shot with an archery bow, taking aim, she shot the arrow perfectly to the target, revealing they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple was clearly overjoyed by the news.

Clint and Steffi

Steffi appeared twice on the Survivor South Africa series and wrote an appreciation post dedicated to her husband, emphasising certain words she appreciates the most from the Binnelanders actor.

“I appreciate you so much, even though I say it less often than you do. You are HARDWORKING, always providing your best. You are so UNDERSTANDING of everyone else, you put yourself second, always very considerate. Your SAGE advice is such a blessing to us all.

“You listen, ponder and then respond. You often choose to help those in need, making your BENEVOLENCE stand out way above the ordinary. You are an ADMIRABLE individual because of the aura and multiple gifts you carry. Your NIMBLE mind astonishes many. Being able to learn your lines in the green room, yet still giving stellar performances. I seldom laugh because you are so witty and I take ages to catch a joke.”