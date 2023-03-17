Costa Titch laid to rest, two memorials planned

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Constantinos ‘Costa Titch’ Tsobanoglou’s family have confirmed the details of his memorial services and one of them will take place this weekend.

It was reported on Thursday that the Amapiano artist and dancer’s memorial was postponed because his team wanted to give his fans, the ‘Titch gang’, time to attend the event.

The family revealed on Friday that Costa Titch’s funeral had already taken place this week in a private ceremony.

Details of Costa Titch’s memorial service

In a statement shared on his social media pages, Costa Titch’s memorial will take place in Johannesburg.

At 28 years old, Costa Titch suddenly passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Nasrec Expo Center for the music concert – Ultra, last Saturday.

Videos of his collapse circulated on social media, as concert-goers shared on platforms such as Twitter, that they thought the artist fainted.

The family thanked the public for its outpouring of love and support during this “incredibly difficult time”.

“Having all you sharing videos, pictures and memories of the impact of our son had many softened the pain we carry.

“We said our final goodbye to our son, brother and friend on Wednesday in a private ceremony surrounded by close family and an abundance of love,” they said.

There will be two memorial services for friends, fans, partners and stakeholders they announced.

Memorial service in Joburg

Date: Saturday, 18 March 2023

Saturday, 18 March 2023 Time : 2pm

: 2pm Venue: Bloom, 14 Hawley Rd, Bedfordview

Bloom, 14 Hawley Rd, Bedfordview Dress code: All black with a touch of green

Limited memorial tickets

Limited tickets will be available to the public to have crowd control. The tickets are free and are not for sale.

The ‘Titch gang’, who are part of the WhatsApp, line will have the opportunity to secure their tickets.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on Costa Titch’s YouTube channel. Fans who don’t have tickets have been advised to not attend.

The second memorial will be held in Mpumalanga, more information will be given in due course.