VIDEO: Costa Titch collapses on stage while performing

Kaunda Selisho

The South African music community has been left reeling after news of Costa Titch’s untimely passing.

The musician, 27, reportedly collapsed on stage during his performance at Ultra Music Festival which took place at the Nasrec Expo Center on Saturday, 11 March.

A fan captured the moment that he is said to have collapsed and later died. No official statement has been released about what happened to the musician.

Costa Titch at Ultra

Costa Titch, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, was booked to perform at the launch of Smirnoff Storm Room – SA’s newest entertainment platform for Amapiano and Afro-Tech music and culture.

He was on the line-up alongside the likes of Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles and more.

“The Smirnoff Storm Room is the ultimate space for Amapiano and Afro-Tech to own. It’s time for the music genres to have a platform like this; something which supports the music and the culture.

“For me, it’s also about finding that freedom to create and then sharing it with people on the dance floor. I can’t wait to bring the sound,” said Costa Titch ahead of his performance.

Fans of the musician were also excited for him after news that he had recently signed to Senegalese American star, Akon’s Konvict Records.

Who is Costa Titch?

Costa Titch is a South African musician who got his start as a dancer for some of the country’s most popular rappers. Although he hails from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, the musician was based primarily in Johannesburg at the time of his passing.

He is most popularly known for songs like the Nkalakatha remix – which he featured the late Riky Rick and AKA on – and Phezulu, which featured Boity. The late musician differentiated himself from other musicians by rapping in isiZulu and this received a lot of attention due to the fact that he was not black.

Throughout his career, he highlighted his love for African languages but steered clear of sharing facts about his personal life.

