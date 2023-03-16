This is why Costa Titch’s memorial has been postponed

Citizen Reporter

Those close to late musician and dancer Constantinos ‘Costa Titch’ Tsobanoglou have confirmed that the artist’s memorial service had to be postponed.

At 28 years old, Costa Titch died after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Nasrec Expo Center for the music concert – Ultra, last Saturday.

Videos of his collapse circulated on social media, as concert-goers shared on platforms such as Twitter, that they thought the artist fainted.

Tributes have poured in for the Nkalakatha hitmaker. The family has not yet released details about his funeral, however, there is some clarity on his memorial.

Costa Titch’s memorial

It was reported that the memorial service was expected to take place this week on Thursday. The Nelspruit native is expected to have a send off in Mpumalanga.

Timeslive reported that the musician’s team postponed the memorial service because it would have been too short notice for his fans, the ‘Titch gang’.

The star has fans across the country and the world, they feared fans wouldn’t have been able to attend.

His team told the publication: “As we know, Costa was about inclusivity and unity, he would have loved to have everyone who he loved and who supported him to be there”. They thanked the public for their continued support for his family, friends and colleagues.

A new date for the memorial service will be announced by the family and where it will be held. It is also expected the service will be live-streamed as well.

Deep pain

The Tsobanoglou family said they were in deep pain with their loss of their son.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

”Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, 28.”

Media personality Ntando Duma has continued to share how painful her friend, Costa Titch’s death has been. She shared a video of their time together during the dance show Dance Yodumo on SABC 1.

She wrote: ”Forever engraved in this broken heart of mine. Thank you for everything that you were to me, to the game and to the world. I love you forever, Titch”.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele.