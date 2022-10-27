Singer Rethabile Khumalo shares footage of horrific car crash

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Singer Rethabile Khumalo has shared horrific images of her car accident that left her battered and bruised.

The songstress has popular tracks and has been featured on smash hits such as Umlilo by DJ Zinhle, which was considered the summer track of 2019.

Rethabile Khumalo’s horrific car accident

Khumalo posted a graphic video on her social media pages, that showed pictures of her bruises after a car accident. The beginning of the video first posted on TikTok is captioned: “No matter what life throws at you always keep your head up high and never give up”.

A series of pictures of a battered car and facial bruises she suffered because of the accident are shown, then her recovery and career growth.

She wrote: “Don’t be hard on yourself, rather give yourself the chance to heal and have hopes again! Your failures do not define you because you are bigger than them. Trust your abilities and let the hope bloom inside. You will do better in the future!”

Many people shared their well wishes and speedy recovery for the artist however, the Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker said the accident happened three years ago and it’s one of the reasons she is so successful today.

The musician also shared she will be sharing new music this Friday.

Khumalo’s single Ntyilo Ntyilo was declared a platinum-selling in August 2021. With YouTube videos of over 10 million currently, the track is featured with Master KG.

Lloyiso also releasing new music

The artist made headlines earlier this week, after Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo commented that top 4 contestant Thapelo did a better rendition for Seasons.

The single is Llyoiso’s with his fans unhappy with Somizi’s comment. Lloyiso is releasing new music on Friday, which he believes deserves to be on a romantic movie soundtrack.

Watch Lloyiso describe his new single for romantic lovers:

