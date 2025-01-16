Couple goals! Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow share exciting baby news

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, Tim Tebow, are expecting their first child!

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for DIRECTV), Image Instagram

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters), and her husband, Tim Tebow, have announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The exciting news was revealed this week through a heartfelt Instagram post that delighted fans worldwide.

“Baby Tebow,” the couple captioned their joint post with People, which featured a tender video from their baby announcement photoshoot.

With glowing smiles and joy, Demi-Leigh and Tim shared their happiness with their millions of followers.

At 16 weeks pregnant, Demi-Leigh expressed her gratitude and excitement in an exclusive interview with People.

Congratulatory messages rushed in from other former Miss South Africa title holders including Liesel Laurie, Rolene Strauss, and Tamryn Nxumalo (Green).

Gratitude and love

“I’m so grateful because I just couldn’t imagine a better life partner to do life with, first and foremost,” the 29-year-old beauty queen said. “To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I’m so grateful that Tim is my husband… that we get to do parenting together.”

Tim, a former NFL quarterback turned philanthropist and speaker, was equally effusive about the journey ahead.

Seeing Demi-Leigh’s belly grow, he says, has made impending fatherhood “so real”.

He’s confident that Demi-Leigh will be an incredible mother.

“She will be extremely loyal and loving,” he told People. “Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in – and I know that she will do that as a mom, too.”

Love story for the ages

Demi-Leigh and Tim tied the knot on January 2020 in a dreamy ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town. Their love story began a few years earlier, with Demi-Leigh first introducing Tim as her boyfriend in 2018.

She made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet birthday tribute, calling him a “bright light” in her life. They met at a charity event and connected with their values.

They’ve been inseparable ever since, often sharing glimpses of their love and adventures on social media, with fans hoping that a Baby Tebow would come.

Whether celebrating milestones or dedicating time to their charity work, they’ve become a power couple admired for their faith, commitment, and shared values.

New beginnings

Demi-Leigh’s fans have followed her journey from her days as a beauty queen to her role as a global philanthropist, and now, as a mother-to-be.

Demi-Leigh and Tim’s announcement ignited an outpouring of love from fans and fellow Mzansi celebrities alike.