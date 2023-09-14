Celebs And Viral September 14, 2023 | 11:48 am

By Lineo Lesemane

‘A moerse punch in the gut’ − Liesl Laurie on feeling overwhelmed and anxious

Liesl also opened up about the double standards of being a woman.

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram/@liesllaurie

Heart-warming messages flooded into Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni‘s comments section after she posted a photo of herself with teary eyes.

The Miss SA 2015 took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, 13 September, to share how she woke up feeling overwhelmed and anxious.

“I don’t know if it’s the last quarter of the year push or just general anxiety to “kill it” at everything.

“I always take selfies when I look my best, but sometimes I look like this, and that’s okay. It’s also very normal to me,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Pouring her heart out on her Instagram page, Liesl said Gloria Ferrera‘s monologue in the Barbie movie resonates with her because it highlights the impossible double standard of being a woman.

“I resonated with many different parts of the monologue, and I’ve come to accept that some days will really just give you a moerse punch in the gut.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I show up 100% for work, gym, family time, etc. So today I’m showing up 100% to my crying session. Tomorrow? We shall see what tomorrow brings. We trust God for the joy he brings in the morning.”

‘Having the best husband in the world helps’ − Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

The model gave props to her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni. She shared a message he sent to her.

In the message, Musa said Liesl’s feelings are valid. He wrote: “I am really sorry all the things that have to do with winning this week are causing you so much anxiety and stress. I wish I could fix it somehow. All I want you to know is that your feelings are valid.

“Your emotions are valid. You are valid. Feel your feelings but remember that you have been through this before and you will win at the end of this too… You are a superstar, and superstars get nervous and anxious too.”

A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

