Dumped baby found alive in Diepsloot pit latrine reunited with mother

An infant was found alive in a Diepsloot pit latrine on Saturday, 18 January, after a community member reported the alarming situation to the authorities.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, officers responded to the scene in Extension 11 after receiving a call from a member of the public.

On Saturday 18 January 2025, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Officers responded to a call from a member of the public regarding an infant found in a ventilated improved pit latrine… pic.twitter.com/oXc3Ohk64K — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 19, 2025

Mother and child reunited

JMPD says the infant was “found in a ventilated improved pit latrine”.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the officers, together with the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), encountered a gathering of residents who directed them to a young woman, approximately 19 years old, suspected of discarding the newborn in the latrine,” stated JMPD.

Officers interviewed the woman, who then admitted to having placed the infant in the latrine.

“Subsequently, the mother and child were transported to a local clinic for medical evaluation and then transferred to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital for further care,” Fihla added.

Investigations

The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

“The JMPD would like to express its sincere gratitude to the community members who promptly reported this matter to the police,” said Fihla.

JMPD urges the public to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity or suspicious behaviour to the authorities.

“Community cooperation is crucial in combating crime and ensuring the safety of our residents.”

Appeal to stop abandoning babies

Earlier this month, parents were urged to hand over their unwanted babies to the police or leave them at healthcare facilities instead of dumping them.

This followed the increase in the number of babies that are being abandoned throughout the country, especially in the Eastern Cape.

From March to December 2024, a total of 39 babies in the Eastern Cape were dumped, and only 36 of the cases were formally recorded.

Speaking to The Citizen, Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Mphumzi Zuzile, said parents must do the right thing by taking their children to the police or medical facility.

“No one will arrest them. They will be assisted by social workers. If they decide to dump them the police will arrest them.

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube

