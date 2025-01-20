South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

4 minute read

20 Jan 2025

11:38 am

Dumped baby found alive in Diepsloot pit latrine reunited with mother

JMPD urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to authorities.

Baby found in pit in Diepsloot

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

An infant was found alive in a Diepsloot pit latrine on Saturday, 18 January, after a community member reported the alarming situation to the authorities.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, officers responded to the scene in Extension 11 after receiving a call from a member of the public.

WATCH: JMPD at the scene

ALSO READ: Abandoned baby: Pro bono operation restores her lost hearing

Mother and child reunited

JMPD says the infant was “found in a ventilated improved pit latrine”.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the officers, together with the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), encountered a gathering of residents who directed them to a young woman, approximately 19 years old, suspected of discarding the newborn in the latrine,” stated JMPD.

Officers interviewed the woman, who then admitted to having placed the infant in the latrine.

“Subsequently, the mother and child were transported to a local clinic for medical evaluation and then transferred to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital for further care,” Fihla added.

ALSO READ: Don’t judge moms who dump babies

Investigations

The incident is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

“The JMPD would like to express its sincere gratitude to the community members who promptly reported this matter to the police,” said Fihla.

JMPD urges the public to remain vigilant and report any criminal activity or suspicious behaviour to the authorities.

“Community cooperation is crucial in combating crime and ensuring the safety of our residents.”

ALSO READ: ‘For every one found alive, two are dead’: SA’s alarming rate of baby abandonment

Appeal to stop abandoning babies

Earlier this month, parents were urged to hand over their unwanted babies to the police or leave them at healthcare facilities instead of dumping them.

This followed the increase in the number of babies that are being abandoned throughout the country, especially in the Eastern Cape.

From March to December 2024, a total of 39 babies in the Eastern Cape were dumped, and only 36 of the cases were formally recorded.

Speaking to The Citizen, Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Mphumzi Zuzile, said parents must do the right thing by taking their children to the police or medical facility.

“No one will arrest them. They will be assisted by social workers. If they decide to dump them the police will arrest them.

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube

NOW READ: ‘Don’t dump your baby’: Urgent appeal to stop abandoning babies

Read more on these topics

babies Crime Diepsloot Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein
South Africa Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport
News Tshwane challenges decision ordering Rooiwal officials back to work
News NSPCA to lay charges against TikToker for allegedly force-feeding fish with alcohol
News Nurses’ union backs healthcare worker in viral video incident at Midrand clinic

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES