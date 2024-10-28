‘I thank myself for pushing through’ – Thembinkosi Mthembu on winning his first Safta

Thembinkosi won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of King Dingiswayo on Shaka iLembe.

Shaka iLembe secured 12 awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this past weekend, including the Best Actor award for Thembinkosi Mthembu’s portrayal of King Dingiswayo.

Mthembu was the most nominated actor at the awards this year, having received four nominations for his roles in Outlaws, The River, Shaka iLembe, and Adulting.

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Bandile Biyela on Outlaws. Picture: Supplied.

Reflecting on his win, the star emphasised the importance of perseverance.

“When you love your work, you keep pushing every year. Even when I wasn’t getting nominated, I told myself to work hard—not just for the awards, but to improve my skills.”

He expressed gratitude to the people who supported him throughout his journey, including family and colleagues.

“I want to say thank you so much to everyone I’ve worked with and to those close to me for their support—from the executives to my family, including my mum and my wife.

“I also have to mention Kabelo [Chalatsane Mokoena], the stunt coordinator on Shaka iLembe, along with his team. I’m grateful to them because they helped me get into character from scratch… I also thank myself for pushing through.”

Thembinkosi Mthembu on portraying Dingiswayo

Mthembu said he enjoyed portraying Dingiswayo, adding that it was his first time connecting with a character on such a level.

“I love that character. He took me to a place I never thought I’d reach as a performer. I think it was my first time connecting with a character on that level,” he said.

The star also emphasised the cultural significance of the show.

“First of all, I love that it was done in our language. It’s a story that speaks to our roots and honours the heroes who paved the way for us, especially the Zulu nation.

“Our kids will grow up watching this show again and again. When they want to learn about the history of Shaka Zulu, they’ll turn to this show.”

Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo on Shaka iLembe. Picture: Supplied.

