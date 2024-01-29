David ‘Slaying Goliath’ Tshabalala reflects on his bond with AKA and his own career

‘Slaying Goliath’ made artwork in memory of late rapper AKA which sold out over the weekend at a pop-up store at Mall of Africa.

It’s usually said that one should never meet their idols because they are usually never what you imagined they’d be, but for illustrator David ‘Slaying Goliath’ Tshabalala this wasn’t the case when he first met AKA.

“For me, it was a nice experience. It was about 20 minutes after he performed, he looked tired but he was cool. He took a selfie with me and told me that he’s a fan of my work,” Tshabalala told The Citizen.

Tshabalala spoke to The Citizen just days after his artwork, done in memory of AKA, sold out at a pop-up store at Mall of Africa – which was set up in remembrance of AKA as it was his birthday on Sunday.

Honouring AKA

The limited art piece – a portrait of the late rapper – is an illustration he made last year, made up of titles of his favourite AKA songs. He made the piece after AKA was murdered in Durban.

“I never did it for any commercial gain, it was something I usually do in terms of social commentary and wanted to pay homage to AKA,” said Tshabalala. “It meant a lot when the family approached me.”

Tshabalala made 21 pieces which sold for R7,000 each. “The proceeds will go to the AKA Foundation. The 21 once-off pieces are keeping in-line with AKA, who was a premium kind of guy.”

A 10% of the proceeds will go to the foundation, while the rest goes to Tshabalala.

“It’s great that they [Forbes family] remembered the artist.” Tshabalala confirmed that he was talking to the Forbes family about doing more pieces, because of the demand. “It’s not official yet, but we are talking about doing more.”

David consistently slaying

Tshabalala burst onto the scene a decade ago as a mentee on the Creative Union reality show on Vuzu. The designer and illustrator has grown his reputation since those days, collaborating with big brands and adding his part in the country’s social commentary.

I’ve sharpened it for over a decade. My voice isn’t the loudest in the room but my work speaks volumes and therein lies the beauty of design in the digital age – the ability to reach the masses with one’s work, packaged as a polarising body of political expression. pic.twitter.com/VO8Ydiqril January 29, 2024

“It’s my 10th year of really blowing up. There’s a quote about overnight success being a 10-year journey. So much work has been happening in the background. There are people who are better than me but who aren’t as consistent and aggressive on social media as me, “averred Tshabalala.

He recently shared a list of things he wrote down about a decade ago, which he wanted to achieve and of the things he wrote down, he has achieved all but one.

Moodboard created in 2017. All the blocks were empty but, Jonga, he filled my cup to the brim. I hope your dreams come true! pic.twitter.com/MU1pxwK1op — David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) January 12, 2024

“I feel very proud. Last year there was this trending thing about vision boards and that was my way of doing it. You never realise that as you work, you’re actually ticking off those boxes.”

In demand

In the same way Rasta’s artwork is a mainstay at funerals and memorial services of famous people, so is Tshabalala’s voice on social media when it comes to social commentary.

In 2022 he won the Social Commentary Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards. He was also nominated last year in the same category, for the illustration he did paying homage to AKA, but never won.

“I get a lot of DMs from people. People give me ideas to do artwork on a particular social issue in the country. Even with the elections coming up, people are asking if I’m going to do anything.”

He says there’s a big campaign he is working on together with a brand, but can’t speak on it yet.

“I can’t reveal much, but it’s going to be out in February. Brands approach me every time about working with them, but things seem to pick up after June.”

