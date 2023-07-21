Slaying Goliath dedicates his Content Creator nominees to AKA’s family and the Megacy

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Illustration artist and designer David Tshabalala has dedicated his two nominees at this year’s Dstv Content Creator awards to AKA’s family and the rapper’s ardent followers, the Megacy.

Nominees at this year’s Content Creator awards were announced on Thursday. Tshabalala, known as Slaying Goliath on the social streets, was recognised for an illustration he did paying homage to AKA who was shot in Durban earlier this year. Slaying Goliath’s work portrayed AKA’s face using titles to songs by the late rapper.

“I dedicate these two nominations to Kiernan’s family and The Megacy! What is winning when we’ve lost him. But I’ll celebrate his Legacy,” Slaying Goliath wrote on his Twitter timeline. He is a previous winner, having walked away with the Social Commentary award at last year’s instalment.

Slaying Goliath’s work

Slaying Goliath burst onto the scene a decade ago as a mentee on the Creative Union reality show on Vuzu. The designer and illustrator has grown his reputation since those days, collaborating with big brands.

But on the social streets, people will be familiar with work he’s done whenever something culturally significant happens in the country. Whether it’s Kwesta’s collaboration with Wale or giving you an illustration of how to survive today in South Africa, Slaying Goliath does it.

What are the Content Creator Awards

The awards, which recognise those who create content online, are taking place for the second consecutive year.

“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” said Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA, Tshepiso Sathekge in a statement.

“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards.”

The awards have 20 categories, eight of which go out for the public to decide the winner. These categories include: DStv Content of the Year Award, Emerging Content Creator Award and Song of the Year Award. AKA is nominated twice in the latter for Lemonade and Company.

Some of the winners from last year’s instalment include Lemi Loco, who took the SOL Best Content Creator Award, and Coconut Kelz, who won the Alter Ego award.

The awards will take place on Saturday 9 September at The Galleria in Sandton.

