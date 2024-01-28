WATCH: ‘Today, 36 years ago, I gave birth to you,’ Lynn Forbes remembers AKA on his birthday

The late rapper’s daughter, Kairo Forbes, is said to have been struggling with emotions days leading up to AKA birthday

Lynn Forbes has led the birthday wishes on what would’ve been AKA’s 36th day of birth. Picture: lynnforbesza/Instagram

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes reflected on the life of the late rapper on what would’ve been his 36thth birthday on Sunday. Lynn led the birthday wishes, as rapper’s daughter Kaiso deals with her loss.

“What an incredible blessing you are and always will be,” wrote Lynn. For the first time the Forbes family celebrates AKA’s birthday without him, after his murder last year in Durban in a suspected hit.

‘Kairo had a tough week’

DJ Zinhle, who is the mother to AKA’s daughter Kairo, shared the difficulty the 8 year-old experienced leading up to birthday of the Fela in Versace rapper.

“The past year has been a roller coaster, my God!!! Every day I hold my breath hoping she’s okay… I feel helpless cause [sic] I can’t help my child deal with the pain,” wrote Zinhle.

Imagine if I was dealing with a child who lost her dad alone but instead we have each other, my family the Jiyanes, the Mohosanas, the Forbes, Nadia Nakai and all my friends, thank you for sharing the load with Murdah Bongz and I,” said the media personality.

“Today feels as heavy as the day we lost him, God give us strength.”

Zinhle has previously spoken about Kairo’s challenges. Last year after Kairo performed at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event in September, Zinhle said she was proud of her daughter’s bravery.

“After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my 8-year-old broke down crying, saying she just misses her daddy and wishes he was here,” said Zinhle.

“I am so proud of her, but I wish she didn’t need to be so brave. I just wish she still had her dad,” she wrote.

Running for AKA

For AKA’s birthday, the rapper’s father Tony Forbes, committed the 21 days to running in honour of his son.

The 57 year-old Forbes began his work out on the first Saturday of the year, after procrastinating the whole week.

“I don’t see myself running marathons or anything like that, but to be active and healthy. Next week I want to increase the distance. I also want to compliment the running with gym weights,” he told The Citizen.

“While I’m running, I’m less focused on the distance and on the pain. I’m thinking of Kiernan and the Megacy,” he said.

