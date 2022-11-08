David Tlale responds to sexual assault allegations

Kaunda Selisho

South African designer David Tlale has issued a statement responding to sexual assault allegations levelled against him about two days ago.

“Some very serious and quite damning allegations levelled against me and my professional brand have surfaced over the weekend. These allegations are categorically false and only seek to cause me serious harm and also seek to undermine the lived experiences of those who are real victims of sexual assault of any nature,” wrote Tlale.

“While I consult with my internal team of experts on this matter, this shall be the first and only comment on this issue, until I am advised otherwise,” he concluded.

‘He exploited and gaslit me’

Tlale was responding to the allegations levelled against him by Sindile Dudumashe (Instagram account by the handle @mrzackiekins).

“This man with ulterior motives got close to me at 21 years of age while working for @afi_sa (which is how me met), forged a ‘friendship’. I was charmed and inspired by him. A role model to me at the time and to cut a long story short, he drugged an sexually abused me, he then exploited me of my skills during the pandemic,” wrote Dudumashe on his Instagram stories.



He later shared screenshots of the post to his main Instagram feed.

Tlale’s accuser then claimed that he would make him do work like writing press releases, sponsorship proposals, strategies and copy.

“… promised to pay me, often in clothing but wouldn’t actually, and when I’d remind him, he’d get defensive and gaslight me.”



Dudumashe then claimed that Tlale offered him a job when he was at his “most vulnerable” as he was unemployed and recently discharged from a rehab facility.

“He played around my desperation for purpose and tricked me down exactly 66% (I calculated) less than what both he and I knew I was worth at the time, gaslit me and lied to make me believe he had bigger plans for me in his brand…”

He also accused Tlale of commenting on his body and the weight he had gained as a result of the medication he was on .

“I left his brand after three months of working for him and swore to never work in the fashion and media industry again. A passion and vocation of mine,” he wrote.

“It took me two years to realise that I didn’t deserve any of that, to fully understand that it was, in fact, sexual assault.”

Tlale’s accuser said he had told his family the morning before he shared his experience on social media.

He concluded his comments with some insults aimed at David Tlale.

