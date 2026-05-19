Bonko Khoza denies sexually violating actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku on set

The incident allegedly took place on the set of 'Red Ink' in 2023.

Actor Bonko Khoza has denied allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku.

The incident allegedly took place on the set of Red Ink in 2023.

Nokwe-Mseleku details alleged incident

Nokwe-Mseleku has shared audio clips and statements about the incident on social media, alleging that Khoza violated agreed boundaries while filming a rape scene.

“My co-star violated physical boundaries, emotional as well as psychological, too,” she said.

She alleged that Khoza thrust his pelvis against hers during a close-up shot, despite prior discussions around boundaries and consent.

“We shot many variations of the scene and during my close-up, in the most vulnerable and compromised position, after my costar came out of the frame and he took it upon himself to thrust his pelvis into mine,” she said.

According to Nokwe-Mseleku, Khoza allegedly suggested taking the scene “further” before filming the close-up, saying: “It’s a big moment, maybe you want to consider it. Give a little flinch, take it further.”

She said she objected to the suggestion because the scene had already been blocked and agreed upon.

“There’s no thrusting. We’re just implying that it happened. I’m not comfortable with you thrusting me,” she said she told him.

She added that she conducted a consent exercise before shooting the scene to establish “red zones” and “green zones”, and that her pelvis was listed as an area that was not to be touched.

She further alleged that Khoza later admitted to and apologised for his behaviour.

Khoza denies allegations

Khoza has since denied the allegations.

“In this regard, on 30 November 2023, representatives from Red Ink Productions, MNET, SWIFT, senior crew members, and both mine and Ms Nokwe-Mseleku’s respective agents viewed the unedited material.

“All parties confirmed that no thrusting, sexual misconduct, or criminal behaviour occurred. The footage simply did not support the allegation,” he said.

Khoza further revealed that Nokwe-Mseleku opened a criminal case against him in May 2024.

He said he later provided a sworn statement to police and claimed the matter was not prosecuted after authorities reviewed the evidence.

“The concerns raised by Ms Nokwe-Mseleku deserve proper attention, more so knowing that we live in a society that is plagued by sexual violence,” he said.

“However, these important issues cannot be advanced by placing false accusations at my feet.”

Khoza added that the allegations had taken a toll on him and his family.

“Being falsely accused of a sex crime is devastating for anyone, but as a husband and the father of a young daughter, the emotional toll has been indescribable. My family has suffered alongside me,” he said.

“My integrity, my career, and my role as a parent were all placed under a cloud because of an allegation that has been disproven by footage, by witnesses, and by the legal process.”

He said he remains committed to “safe, respectful, and professional working environments for all performers” and intends to “fully exercise” his legal rights.