‘Davido, where was this energy during this Nigerian general election?’ Davido blasted for US vote [VIDEO]

Davido voted for the first in the US elections and this led to questions over his participation in Nigerian politics

An excited Davido shows his sticker after casting his vote in the US elections. Picture: @davido/X

Nigerian pop artist Davido shared his excitement of voting for the first in the US elections.

This has led to some questioning why he doesn’t show the same enthusiasm during Nigerian elections.

“Davido, where was this energy during this Nigerian general election? You [sic] didn’t show proof of vote, didn’t show support to voters, or even bother to use your [sic] platform to call on the INEC when there were reports of electoral malpractices across the country,” commented Daniel Regha on Davido’s post on X.

“But you [sic] are proud to vote in the US election? This is n@t [sic] the achievement you [sic] think it is.”

Real name David Adeleke, Davido has US citizenship because he was born in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia State in the US. He was born to Nigerian parents and was raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

In late 2023, the pop star was honoured by the State of Georgia as an ‘Outstanding Citizen’.

The 60th quadrennial presidential election, which was contested by Republican candidate Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, was Davido’s first participation in an American election.

Donald trumps Harris

The election has shown early signs of a Trump victory. The former president has already declared victory over Harris.

Projections showed Trump would win and heads of State across the globe have begun sending the rambunctious wealthy Republican candidate congratulatory messages.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and NATO chief Mark Rutte acknowledged Trump as the next US president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it an “impressive victory”, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as “historic”.

Trump addressed excited supporters in Florida on Wednesday, hours after he clinched North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania which are parts of the seven key battlegrounds.

Davido on Nigeria politics

Contrary to questions about Davido’s enthusiasm for Nigerian politics, the 31-year-old has been vocal about the politics of his nation.

The Nigerian Presidential election in February 2023 was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominee Bola Tinubu.

While promoting his album, Timeless, at a local radio station, Davido said the aforementioned 2023 elections were not credible.

“I was not happy about it and I’m just being honest. It is what it is but for me personally, I do not feel that was a credible election to me. I feel like the most important thing is the safety, lives of everybody in all but that was not,” averred Davido about two months post-election, reports People’s Gazette.

Davido hadn’t been active on social media during the elections because he was mourning the death of his son.

“If I was online, I would have been vocal about it (the general election).”

Davido comes from a family with strong political ties. His uncle Ademola Adeleke is the Governor of Osun State in Nigeria.

In September Davido showed his interest even in local government during the Edo state elections. Davido lashed out at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its handling of the election.

“The most dangerous institution in Nigeria,” said Davido of the INEC.

Davido’s family has political ties and business interests with Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke, being a mogul. Because of his privilege, the muso tends to receive little sympathy from fellow Nigerian citizens, as a number of people questioned his interest in local politics.

My mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election … but we as Nigerians should be concerned sha .. @inecnigeria shame on you I know how many times I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun ! It’s really bad . God help us — Davido (@davido) September 21, 2024

“My mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election … but we as Nigerians should be concerned,” he said.

