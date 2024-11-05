US Election: How US celebs have more freedom to endorse whomever they politically choose than in SA

In SA, when a celebrity endorses a political party they tend to be ostracised for their political choice.

The US election is heating up. In this article the writer compares how celebrities in South Africa and the US receive mixed reactions to their political choices. Pictures: @MmusiMaimane (X), taylorswift (Instagram) and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A recent case in point is DJ Shimza and Bongo Maffin group member Stoan Seate who were both ridiculed for their endorsement of the ANC during South Africa’s general elections earlier this year.

The criticism wasn’t only from ordinary South Africans, but also from political leaders such as Mmusi Maimane.

“The biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits,” said the former DA leader in a tweet.

In his salvo against individuals’ political choices, Maimane referred to Stoan as the ‘passenger of Bongo Maffin’ insinuating his lack of talent or being the least talented in the ensemble.

The ongoing US election has displayed America’s political maturity and the growth of the country’s democracy (particularly the freedom of expression) with a slew of the rich and famous openly stating whom they support between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Ithini ipassanger yeBongo Muffin? He needs the gig because iphelile imali yamaphepha? https://t.co/ZWL3gpiM3R — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) May 29, 2024

US election

Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday to either elect Harris, who would be the first woman president in the country’s history or bring back Trump to the White House.

Because Trump only served one term as US president, he is eligible to run for another term. The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution states that no person can be elected to the Office of President more than twice.

Celeb endorsement

Democratic candidate Harris has received large support from US celebrities.

In September pop star Taylor Swift gave her endorsement to Harris, encouraging her fans to vote in the country’s upcoming elections.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” said the 34-year-old speaking to her fans affectionately known as ‘Swifties’.

Al Jazeera reports that 400,000 people clicked on the voter information website that Swift linked to in her post.

The article avers that it’s unclear how many of those people actually registered, but in 2023, the website Vote.org registered more than 35,000 new voters after a post by Swift linked to their site.

Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg has donated a total of $1,429,600(R25M+) to the Democratic party, the most recent being a $500,000 (R8M+) in late September.

“We are all in for Kamala and have been since the moment she announced,” said Los Angeles political consultant to Spielberg and other media moguls, Andy Spahn speaking to the LA Times.

“Tremendous excitement and energy here around Kamala’s candidacy. We are all in.”

Outlandish comments by US comedian Tony Hinchcliffe aimed at Puerto Rico and its people during a Trump rally have prompted Puerto Rican personalities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny to vote for Harris at the hotly contested elections.

Musk’s controversial lottery

While a contingent of ‘cool’ celebs have endorsed Harris, Trump has also received support from a handful of wealthy celebrities, the biggest of the bunch being South African-born Billionaire Elon Musk.

The controversial entrepreneur has reportedly donated more than $118 million (more than R2bn) to his own political action committee, America PAC, which is aggressively campaigning on the ground in swing states for the Trump campaign.

True to his nature as a disruptor and as a way of encouraging voters, Musk has given money to registered voters daily.

“We are going to be awarding $1m randomly to people who have signed the petition, every day, from now until the election,” Musk told a campaign event. The voter lottery comes to an end on Election Day.

Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner had sued to stop what he called “an illegal lottery” after Musk announced he would give the money to one voter in a swing state each day until Election Day, reported the BBC.

But just a day before the US election, a Pennsylvania judge declined to issue an emergency injunction, allowing Musk’s super PAC to continue its cash giveaway to registered voters.

