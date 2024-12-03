‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Wayne Northrop dies

His wife said he took his last breath in the arms of his family.

Veteran actor Wayne Northrop, who was famously known for playing the character of Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 77.

The legendary actor lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease past weekend, on 29 November.

His wife, Lynn Herring, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, sharing that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago.

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home, for taking such great care of him.

“Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humour and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

ALSO READ: First Miss World winner Kiki Håkansson dies

Tributes Pour in for Wayne Northrop

Fans and industry colleagues have since taken to social media platforms to pay tribute to Wayne, and here are a few reactions from X (formerly Twitter).

My heart goes out to Deidre as well and everyone who knew and loved Wayne. 💔 What a sad and devastating year it has been for the #Days family. Another legend gone too soon. 🤍🤍🕊 #RIPWayneNorthrop pic.twitter.com/Pa4khMOvp2 — Trisha 💎 (@trisha_g223) December 1, 2024

I remember watching this as a teen and being in awe of the performances. This scene of Roman dying in Bo's arms is one of the best we've ever seen in daytime. #RIPWayneNorthrop https://t.co/YEnEkUMbsn December 2, 2024

‘Days of Our Lives’ celebrates 15 000 episodes

Wayne joined Days of Our Lives on and off from 1981 to 1984 and then again from 1991 to 1994.

The long-running American television soap opera first aired in 1965. This week, the show is celebrating the airing of its 15,000th episode.

“Tomorrow is the 15,000th episode of Days of Our Lives! With many guests coming to Salem, who do you hope will be in town?

“What special memories do you have from watching the show over the last 59 years?” reads a post on the show’s Instagram page.

NOW READ: From ghost-hunters to dildo designers: Schalk Bezuidenhout on exploring world’s strangest jobs in new comedy docuseries