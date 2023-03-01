Did Boity and Anton Jeftha break up?

Citizen Reporter

Once the golden couple over the last two years, Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha have decided to share less of their once-public relationship and this has some fans assuming they have broken up.

Over the last few months, it has been reported that Boity and Anton appear to be on the rocks with both not commenting on the rumours.

Boity and Anton haven’t shared pictures of themselves as frequently as they used to, however, there is an indication of where their relationship may stand currently.

Are they still together?

Because Boity has shared pictures with Anton in months many bloggers and commentators feel this is a sign all is over for the pair.

Some people feel there needs to be a constant need to post your partner as a way to indicate to people that they are still together. Boity and Anton used to attend events frequently, but they have been spotted attending events separately.

The last time the actor shared a social media post with Boity was an Instagram reel recap of the year 2022 last December.

Boity on the other hand, had her last post with Anton in August 2022.

Zimoja reported a source close to the couple who alleged they had spilt because of “insecurities” in the relationship.

The source also alleged the couple was under pressure from public scrutiny. Another source claimed to Zimoja that they are better off as friends.

Boity still supporting Anton

However, it appears Boity still supports Anton, as she often comments on his post. This week the former Legacy SA actor celebrated his sister’s 40th birthday and shared a family video of the day.

He wrote: “My Sister, Chanel’s 40th Havana nights party was. We celebrated with Family and Food!

“Now; the FOOD:

The incredible @zaus_frost_bites is a family owned catering business (@lauren_boho_chic & @rory_zaus ) who provided an amazing Harvest table for the arrivals and the most delicious.

“Lamb spit braai and assortment of Salads I’ve ever had.

Such a professional service, so this is me shouting them out!!! I could not recommend them more. Support Local Small Business people.”

Boity commented on the video, she said: “Amazing night”.

People wondered if she was in attendance.

Boity comments on Anton’s sister birthday party. Picture: Instagram @antonjeftha

