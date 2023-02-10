‘Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’: Meet the women who were invited to the farm

Xanet Scheepers

In episode four of Afrikaans reality television show Boer Soek ‘n Vrou’s 15th season, the top five farmers, who received the most letters, had a group activity and 10-minute one-on-one dates with their chosen five ladies.

To put everyone on equal footing, the farmers and their dates met at Grande Roche Hotel and Restaurant and Under Oaks Estate in Paarl, Western Cape.

To break the ice and get the conversation started, each farmer and his five dates had a group activity to get a little more comfortable with each other. With the help of music producer and film composer Loki Rothman, each group had to write a song in 25 minutes choosing a word from four categories: Plaas, Boer, Liefde and Lottostar.

Francois and his five dates with Loki Rothman.

Picture: Screengrab

Most of the women seemed to enjoy this group activity which gave the farmers an opportunity to not only see who is chatty and who is more reserved, but also to give them an insight into how the women interact with each other.

After the group activity, each group enjoyed a picnic-style lunch and some wine during which the farmer had 10-minute one-on-ones with each of their five dates to get to know them just a little better.

It’s difficult to really get to know someone in 10-minutes, but the farmers felt that this was enough time to get a sense of each woman’s personality and whether or not the farm life is for them.

Louis B

After their picnic date and one-on-one dates, Louis B told presenter Marciel Hopkins that he feels like he will find his soulmate amongst the five women.

In the end he invited Kisha, Rachel and Cherecé to visit him on his farm near Ottosdal in North West.

Kisha is from Boksburg and Cherecé from Randfontein, both in Gauteng, while Rachel is from Dendrom in Limpopo.

All three women expressed their excitement at having been invited to go to the farm, saying that they look forward to seeing Louis B in his ‘natural habitat’.

The 26-year-old cattle and see farmer was equally as excited as the ladies saying that the visit will give him an opportunity to get to know each one of them better.

Louis B on his group date.

Picture: Screengrab

Francois

During their catch-up session, Francois told Marciel that a woman who is easy to talk to makes him feel more comfortable and at ease. He also pointed out that while some of the women were a little more reserved than others, it isn’t really too concerning right now, as this will come with time.

After their group activity and one-on-one dates, the 50-year-old general and ostrich farmer from Oudtshoorn invited Lizelle, Vanessa and Lorinda S to visit him on the farm.

Lorinda S is from Mosselbaai (Mossel Bay) while Vanessa is a city girl from Boksburg and Lizelle will travel from Bloemfontein to Oudtshoorn for the visit.

Philru

Philru thoroughly enjoyed his time with his five dates, telling Marciel that he is not at all used to receiving so much attention from women.

But in the end, the 26-year-old cattle farmer from Petrus Steyn in the Free State could only invite three women to the farm. He chose Karla from Pretoria, Sumari also from Pretoria and Lané from Vereeniging.

Hennie

Grain and Merino farmer, Hennie from Moorreesburg in the Western Cape told Marciel that communication is very important, especially when embarking on a long-distance relationship.

His three chosen ladies were Rachelle from Durbanville, Madaleen from Somerset West and Eloïse from Boshof.

Louis M

Louis M looked like he had the time of his life with his dates, both during their group activities and one-on-one dates.

Him and Dihana, a chatty brunette from Tzaneen seemed to really hit it off during their alone time, so it came as no surprise when he invited her to visit him on the family Game Farm in the Mpumalanga area.

The 26-year-old also invited Anja and Laurette to the farm. Anja is all the way from Paardevlei in the Western Cape and Laurette from Bethlehem in the Free State.

Louis M and his dates writing a song.

Picture: Screengrab

In next week’s episode, the women will travel to the respective farms to get to know the farmers better and hopefully build a meaningful relationship.

Watch Boer Soek ‘n Vrou every Thursday night at 8pm on kykNET, channel 144 on DStv.