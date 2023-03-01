RHODurban: Nonku’s man reveals that he was once arrested

Kaunda Selisho

Ever since getting her tummy tuck ahead of season three of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), cast member Jojo Robinson has become the show’s self-appointed plastic surgery advocate.

She opened this week’s episode by speaking to Maria Valaskatzis about the procedures she would like to get done. Namely, more liposuction and possibly, a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

The pair then compared the procedures they had done. Though Jojo opened this week’s episode, the focus on RHODurban this week was all about Jojo’s friend Nonku.

Mbali stands up to Sane

Elsewhere, Sane and Mbali met up as Sane sought to find out what the group of women had been saying about her in her absence.

The usually soft-spoken Mbali took a strong stance and drew a line in the sand with Sane.

“Let’s start here, Mam’Bhengu, I’m not here to tell you who said what about you,” she began before telling Sane that her behaviour every time she was invited to a gathering with the other women made Mbali question what kind of person Sane is.

Why is #RHODurban even trending because it was a whole lot of nothingness today?— Fabulous Meu Jwara (@MeuJwara_Ju) March 1, 2023

“Listen, stop all this questioning. Let’s deal with what you’ve done. What you did at Sorisha’s event was wrong,” she added in her RHODurban diary session.

She then told Sane in no uncertain terms that she is not liked and people do not want her around because she always makes a point to verbally attack someone every time there is a gathering.

It wasn’t all bad, however, as Mbali told her that she had asked the group to consider giving Sane one last chance. She then told her that she is willing to bring her to an upcoming event as a plus one in order to offer her the opportunity to make amends.

Slee consults her spiritual father

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Slindile Wendy Ndlovu | Picture: Supplied

Slee – a self-confessed hot-head who has been at the centre of many a confrontation in the five short RHODurban episodes we’ve seen thus far – went to speak to her spiritual father about the conflicts she has been involved in.

He advised her to take a more considered approach to conflict resolution, essentially advising her to take the high road because of her spiritual gift.

Not only did her tell her to avoid bearing grudges because doing so makes gifted people sick, but he also advised her to avoid getting physical with people when she is angry as this could bear negative and irreversible consequences.

“Don’t get involved in fights that don’t make sense, period!”

She resolved to make amends with Jojo in order to avoid getting sick from bearing a grudge against her.

Nonku is in a good place

Nonku met up with a friend to discuss how she is in a good place, going as far as to say that she is “glowing, content and beautiful.”

Updating her guest about her life, she explained that she had decided to go on a celibacy journey and how ‘Rough Diamond’ (Dumisani Ndlazi) entered her life shortly after she made that decision. She also confirmed that her celibacy journey had ended.

Nonku has been carrying this show since S1. Her storylines are top tier. I mean, where did she find Rough Diamond 🤣🤣🤣?



I hope he doesn't scam my Nonks #RHODurban— Puffs (@COCOPUF29207818) March 1, 2023

“I know I’m definitely not ready for marriage… I’ve been married before and marriage is a very long-term thing. A final thing,” she said in her diary session.

According to Nonku, the biggest challenge in her relationship is the power struggle between herself and her boyfriend who wants her to “submit” to him simply because he is a man.

Sorisha and Maria finally come face to face

Maria’s so happy that the grootman finally noticed her 😭😩 #RHODurban— elysian luna ☽ (@sunkissedseba) March 1, 2023

Maria finally got the meeting she had been wishing for since joining the RHODurban cast with Sorisha and laid her cards on the table after claiming her first meeting with Sorisha was cold.

Maria was full of revelations, starting with the fact that she had changed her name during the process of converting to Catholicism in order to marry her Greek husband. She also told Sorisha about her one-on-one with Sane and how Sane refused to back down and apologise for her ways. Oddly enough, she still advocated for Sorisha to give the troublemaker a second chance.

Is Nonku a bad influence on Jojo?

This season has cemented in our heads just how horrible Nonku is as a friend and Jojo as a person.



I’m already seeing the crocodile tears from Jojo and Nonku’s fake apologies at the reunion.#RHODurban— Nei Nei (@_bomma) March 1, 2023

Slee, Sorisha and Maria met up to discuss the recent drama with the group and they came to the decision that Nonku was a bad influence on Jojo – whom she calls her best white friend.

Much like Slee, Jojo has also been involved in a few shouting matches of her own. When trying to get to the bottom of the cause of that, the ladies decided that this often happens because Jojo gets angered by the things Nonku tells her.

Elsewhere, Annie, Jojo and Nonku met to discuss Slee as Jojo and Nonku tried to turn Annie against Slee.

Nonku arriving with indoda’s car 😭🔥 I know das right. #RHODurban— elysian luna ☽ (@sunkissedseba) March 1, 2023

Annie, however, admitted that she had not seen the side of Slee that the pair were complaining about.

Later on, Maria and Sorisha met with Jojo to advocate for Slee and highlight how Nonku is the underlying problem in Jojo’s beef with Slee.

“As your friend, I don’t you to be influenced in a way that is going to negatively impact your relationship with everyone else,” said Maria to Jojo.

Nonku’s family meets ‘Rough Diamond’

Nonku’s boyfriend met her family and brought his daughter along for the meeting which included her mother and her children.

After being pressed by Nonku’s family about what he does for a living, Dumisani finally said that he is in the construction business. He also promised to buy Nonku’s mother a car, much to her excitement.

That excitement quickly faded when Dumisani shared his intentions for his relationship with Nonku as well as his past as a convict.

I knew Nonku’s boyfriend was a criminal when he bought her a car after few weeks of dating but I didn’t think he is an ex convict 💀 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/GoADvFUyF2— Aunty Caro (@caroline_sotho) March 1, 2023

He seemed to imply that he had been wrongfully arrested and The Queen resolved that she would not judge him.

