Tyga and Avril Lavigne’s PDA sends social media into a tailspin 

Kaunda Selisho

Social media users across the world are befuddled by the latest celebrity couple that is Avril Lavigne and Tyga.

Just one week after the pair were rumoured to be dating, they made their first public debut together at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Sk8er Boi singer, 38, was previously engaged to musician Mod Sun and they announced that they had called off their engagement about a week ago, shortly after rumours about her romance with the Rack City rapper began.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne seemingly confirms romance with Tyga following Mod Sun split

Lavigne had been with Mod Sun for less than a year after getting together in 2021, and getting engaged in 2022.

Speaking to the media shortly after their break up, another unnamed source said the pair had been on an off for two months and the source insisted that there was no “third party” involved in their break up.

Sources close to Mod Sun told the media that he was blindsided by the news of their break up, having found out about it while on tour.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, he wrote; “In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage”.

In addition to kissing at the show, Lavigne was also seen holding hands with the 33-year-old rapper.

Bang Showbiz cites an unnamed insider who told People Magazine that the relationship between Tyga and Avirl is new and they’re still getting to know each other.

Fans have been expressing their shock at the news all week.

WATCH: Chris Rock finally claps back at Will Smith for that Oscars slap