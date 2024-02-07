DJ and producer Mobi Dixon in hospital after being involved in Sandton car crash

The DJ recently celebrated his birthday at Rockets in Menlyn alongside DJ Capital and Heavy K.

DJ Mobi Dixon is receiving care after being involved in a car accident. Picture:mobidixon/Instagram

Mobi Dixon, whose real name is Mabi Ntuli is in hospital after being involved in a car accident last night on Grayston Drive in Sandton.

“It was around 8pm. It happened as he was trying to off-ramp on the highway and this Quantum that was carrying equipment; the guys [in the taxi] were from shooting. So the guy skipped the robot as Mobi was trying to turn and that guy just crashed into him,” said Mobi Dixon’s road manager Amos Mwenda.

The Citizen is privy to footage of the accident scene which showed the DJ’s car badly damaged in front.

Receiving care

On Wednesday afternoon a statement was released on all of the DJ’s social media accounts informing fans of what happened the previous night.

“Mobi Dixon is currently receiving the best medical care,” it read. “We’d like to thank the medical team for their support and professionalism, as well as the family and friends who have been with him through this difficult time.”

The statement requested for patience and privacy from Mobi Dixon from the media and his fans. “We’ll provide further details when appropriate. All Mobi Dixon shows are currently cancelled,” the statement said.

Guesthouse victim

Last year, the DJ was a victim after being allegedly harassed and assaulted by a guesthouse owner in Bloemfontein.

“The incident occurred after an unidentified middle-aged white woman walked out of one of the rooms reserved for the artist and his team.

“She immediately started instructing everyone to leave the premises under no valid reason or authority,” said the DJ’s management in a statement. The incident took place in May, after the DJ performed at a local venue in Bloemfontein.

Speaking to The Citizen at the time, Ngcebo Mdima – who is Mobi Dixon’s PR strategist – confirmed that the DJ got his wallet back.

“Yes Mobi Dixon did manage to get his wallet back, because he kept asking her about how she got into the room. But she’s the owner and she has all the keys,” said Mdima.

