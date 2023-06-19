DJ Mobi Dixon alleges he was racially harassed and assaulted by Bloemfontein guesthouse owner

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Mobi Dixon, whose real name is Mabi Ntuli, has spoken out after allegedly being harassed and assaulted by a guesthouse owner.

“The incident occurred after an unidentified middle-aged white woman walked out of one of the rooms reserved for the artist and his team.

“She immediately started instructing everyone to leave the premises under no valid reason or authority,” said the DJ’s management in a statement.

The incident took place in May, after the DJ performed at a local venue in Bloemfontein.

The statement said the owner was in possession of Mobi Dixon’s wallet during the whole incident.

Case opened

Speaking to The Citizen, Ngcebo Mdima – who is Mobi Dixon’s PR strategist – confirmed that the DJ got his wallet back.

“Yes Mobi Dixon did manage to get his wallet back, because he kept asking her about how she got into the room. But she’s the owner and she has all the keys,” said Mdima.

“Upon being questioned about her identity and how she gained access to the rooms, she verbally harassed the artist and his team with racial insinuations.”

A harassment and protection order has been issued against the owner of the guesthouse.

“A case was opened at the Park Road Police Station in the Free State. We haven’t been given a date as yet, we’re waiting for the police officer working on the case,” Mdima said.

According to Mdima, a case of common assault was opened against the woman and further legal action will be pursued in due course as it’s believed that the woman has gone on public platforms and made unfounded statements about Mobi Dixon.

“This comes after the owner also filed counter assault charges against Mobi Dixon.”

No injuries

No injuries were suffered by the DJ but Mdima said the woman “kept on hitting him on the chest and he fell”.

Mobi Dixon is currently not doing any interviews on the matter, but shared his trauma in the statement.

“I’m extremely aggrieved by the incident; it is an ongoing traumatic experience from that horrific night. I’m trying to find solace in studio.”

