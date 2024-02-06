WATCH: Shebashxt buys a new Golf GTI to replace the one written-off a week ago

Westernberg Police station in Polokwane confirmed to The Citizen that they are investigating Shebashxt’s car accident from last week.

Shebashxt has bought a new car a week after his old one was written-off. Picture: @officiallShebe/Twitter

Rapper Shebashxt has bought a new car after being involved in a car accident a week ago. His previous Golf GTI which he bought cash for nearly R400,000 was written off.

It’s yet to be confirmed how much the new car cost, but in the video Shebashxt shows the two Polos next to each other in the same yard.

Real name Lehogonolo Chauke, Shebashxt was involved in a car accident that left him unscathed but the two-month old car was written off immediately.

The accident reportedly happened while en route from Seshego to the town centre in Polokwane. The rapper reportedly seen by a doctor post-accident and was later released. On his YouTube channel, he titled the video showing the written off car, seemingly blaming load shedding for an off traffic light.

Speaking to The Citizen, Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety acting spokesperson Mafenya Lediga confirmed that the accident was reported in the Westernberg Police station. “The police are investigating,” said Lediga.

The Citizen tried to get comment from Shebashxt but he hadn’t responded at the time of publication. Should comment come through, the story will be updated.

Buying it cash

Two months ago the rapper shared that he had bought the white Polo GTI cash. Such was his bravado that he titled the video announcing the new car, “New car GTi Danko, this isn’t [bought by] instalments.”

“This is a beast boy. I bought it yesterday … no it’s not [from] instalments. I coughed out all the money, they wanted R372,000 and I gave it to them cash,” he says in the video, speaking in broken isiZulu.

“I bought it almost R400 000 cash. You’re stilling running your mouth. Do you want me to start [the ignition] so that you hear it. I have the push to start [button] here,” he said in the video where he was seemingly responding to comments from his fans.

Shebashxt has an ardent following of his music, with more than 300 000 monthly listeners on his Spotify. In an interview with Mac G on his podcast late last year, Shebashxt opened up about his dark past which involved criminal activity.

He also spoke about his attraction to living on the edge. “I love adrenaline,” he said.

“Even if Satan were to call me and said I should come perform in hell, I’d go, I love dangerous things. I used to be afraid when I was young, watching the Chucky movie. Now I don’t fear anything,” said Shebashxt in his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

