‘I apologize if I offended anyone’ – DJ Zinhle after saying SA youth is unemployable

DJ Zinhle says her statement was misconstrued...

A snippet of DJ Zinhle’s interview, discussing youth unemployment in South Africa, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

According to Stats SA, at least 45.5% of South African youth or young individuals (aged 15-34 years) are unemployed.

During an interview with Relebohile Mabotja on 702, DJ Zinhle acknowledged the high unemployment rate in South Africa, suggesting that many are “unemployable” due to a lack of necessary skills.

“One thing about the South African youth is not just that they are unemployed. A lot of them are unemployable. They don’t have the required skills,” she said.

The DJ added that she struggled to fill three positions at one of her stores in Mpumalanga.

“It bothers me how long it takes for us to fill positions at Era. Just to find the right person for our stores literally takes longer than it should in a country that has so much unemployment.

“We are opening a store at Highveld in Witbank, we are just is looking for three people to work at the store in Witbank… It’s impossible.”

Zinhle also shared that she has been struggling to find a fitting personal assistant for a long time.

“I haven’t had a PA for such a long time because every time I find one, it doesn’t work out…” she said.

Zinhle’s remarks have since sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms, with some people agreeing with her.

Guys, DJ Zinhle is not admonishing the youth in that interview, she’s actually advocating for them. She’s saying the quality of our education & development doesn’t put them in the best position to be competitive in the job market. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 19, 2024

I love Dj Zinhle but , I'm speaking as an HR person, and I believe any skill can be taught . Hire graduates and train them . We hire attitude and train for one to become skilled .STOP saying they're unemployable ! pic.twitter.com/lKnt7pQEXy May 19, 2024

Can you please post an example of your job specifications ? Let’s see what the job entails and what the requirements are so that we can debate from an informed perspective. — Breathing, but at what cost ? (@kingLeeThe1st) May 19, 2024

wondering what skill would one need to work at Zinhles store thats so scarce in SA, this cant be true? she thinks she has found the problem, not knowing it might be her and her stores who makes it hard. — James Sizwe Ndabeni (@lwangoku99066) May 18, 2024

DJ Zinhle issues an apology

In response to the backlash, DJ Zinhle issued an apology, clarifying her intentions.

She said she is committed to addressing the underlying issues contributing to youth unemployment.

She added: “How do we upskill our youth so that they are ready for employment? Are we in denial that we are not getting the jobs we want because we do not have the required skills?

“Are we in denial that not all people are getting the education they need to be employable? You guys are speaking from a one-sided view of graduates who have matric, a diploma, etc.”

I’m glad we are talking about this.



Firstly. I apologize if I offended anyone.



I wasn’t attacking the youth at all, as a small business owner I do employ & train people, but this doesn’t even start to solve the problems we are facing as the South African youth. I could do more… — #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) May 19, 2024

