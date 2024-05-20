‘Reality on steroids’ – Mel Viljoen on what to expect on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa' is scheduled to premiere next Monday on Showmax.

Reality star and businesswoman Melany “Mel” Viljoen is set to captivate audiences as part of Showmax’s new spinoff, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

Mel will be sharing the screen with an impressive roster of housewives from across the country, including Christall Kay, LaConco, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Liz Prins, and Londie London, among others.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa is scheduled to premiere next Monday, 27 May, on Showmax.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mel shared her excitement about being part of the show and gave a glimpse of what fans can expect.

“The scale of the show was much bigger than the local Housewives of Pretoria. I was removed from my comfort zone and far away from my husband and soundboard, Peet Viljoen.

“The production was Hollywood-style, and it seemed like they had a limitless budget. There were cameras everywhere, and the crew was incredibly professional, eager to capture every moment. It was the reality on steroids,” she said.

Owner of Tammy Taylor Nails SA Mel also proudly shared that throughout the filming, not only was she the only married housewife on the show, but her diamond-encrusted nails remained flawless. “For four weeks, my nails did not lift, break, or discolour,” she added.

Mel: ‘I am consistent and fearless’

Mel believes her selection for the show resonates with viewers who appreciate a self-made woman.

“I think production chose me because some viewers will resonate with a self-made woman who can fend off vicious attacks without sacrificing femininity or style. I say what I do, and I do what I say. I’m consistent and fearless. I feel only weak people plot behind others’ backs.”

The reality star also reflected on her acting stint in KykNET’s Diepe Waters, where she played herself as the head of Tammy Taylor.

She said she would consider more acting opportunities, but her schedule is quite tight.

“I loved acting and enjoyed every moment on set. While my skills didn’t quite match those of the pros, they helped me to at least look the part. I would seriously consider more acting opportunities.

“However, my schedule is tight because my true passion will always be nails, and my company demands most of my time.”

Mel Viljoen in Diepe Waters. Picture: Supplied