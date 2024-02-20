Tito Mboweni tapped to teach DJ Zinhle the culinary ropes!

The former minister's culinary portfolio is on social media.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni may have spoken his next career into existence after opening up about how his Budget Speech days were the “most unhappy days of my life!”

Mboweni stepped down as the country’s finance minister in 2021.

Although he received no sympathy from social media users, with some saying he was shedding crocodile tears, the former minister was remembered on Tuesday after DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, shared an opportunity for those who know their way around the kitchen.

DJ Zinhle shared on social media that she was looking for anyone who offers cooking lessons.

“I would need to learn from the comfort of my own home though. Kairo and I will learn together,” she said.

If you offer cooking lessons, let me know. I’d need to learn from the comfort of my own home though. Kairo and I will learn together. — #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 20, 2024

DJ Zinhle’s post received the necessary attention from her followers as those looking for opportunities shared their culinary portfolios, while others sent in their recommendations.

Among the recommendations was our former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who has been keeping social media users entertained with his cooking skills.

Mboweni does know his way around the kitchen, in his own unique way.

Just yesterday, Mboweni stuffed his chicken with garlic (his favourite) and large pieces of onion (for extra taste), shared the images on social media, and told his critics: “It actually ended well. Ye of little faith!”

It actually ended well. Yee of little faith! pic.twitter.com/3z6DrA9Tgv — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 19, 2024

An okapi-looking knife was the finishing touch.

It was a good home/cooked meal. pic.twitter.com/phwCIDT48V — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 19, 2024

Before that, Mboweni burned tin fish (also his favourite), and unlike his other dishes, this was not his plan.

“This was not the plan! Total utter disaster! Shem!”

This was not the PLAN ! Total utter disaster! Shem ! pic.twitter.com/l5ktFDtRfu — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 16, 2024

During his parliament days, Mboweni trended on social media after declaring a pilchard goodies hamper and a cookbook received from executives of Lucky Star, while other MPs received blankets and phones.

