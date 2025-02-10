Donell Mbele rape case postponed to March after brief second court appearance

The 23-year-old son of actress Sonia Mbele is expected to return to court on 21 March 2025.

Donell Mbele made his second court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: donell.__/Instagram

Looking formal in a black suite, Donell Mbele, the son of actress Sonia Mbele, made his second appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning on two charges of rape.

His appearance was brief and postponed to March for further investigation. Donell is out on R1 000 bail.

Prosecutor Given Mbenzi asked for more time for the State to consult with the complainant to strengthen the case.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to the court on 21 March 2025.

Charges against Donell Mbele

The charges emanate from a complaint registered with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Sandton by his 17-year-old girlfriend, who alleges that Mbele raped her on 14 and 15 December 2024 at his home in Morningside.

She explained that the two of them were out on a date at Clearwater Mall on the 14th.

After consuming some beverages and realising that the restaurant they were seated at was about to close, they both agreed to move to a different venue.

She said the accused indicated that he wanted them to stop at his place of residence as he needed to charge his phone. On arrival, that’s when the incidents allegedly occurred.

Life on bail

After being granted bail, Mbele posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, where he described himself as “God’s Child”.

Following the severity of the charges against him, Showmax has reportedly dropped him from the reality show Born Into Fame.

The show is premised on the lives of media personalities’ offspring and how they navigate being born under the spotlight of their parents while attempting to carve out their own paths.

“The producers felt they would appear as rape apologists if they continued with him on the show. Only when he is proven innocent will he get the opportunity to be part of the show. But it would put the company in a bad light to have someone who is charged with rape on the show,” a source close to the show’s production told online publication ZiMoja.

