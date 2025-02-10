Schalk Bezuidenhout on working with Rick Ross and shooting a romantic film after divorce [VIDEO]

Bezuidenhout is one of the leading actors in the new film Soos Pynappel op Pizza, which will be released on Valentine’s Day.

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout spoke to The Citizen about working with Rick Ross and juggling shooting a romantic film after divorce. Picture: Supplied

In a new retail ad, Schalk Bezuidenhout shares the screen with US rapper Rick Ross, showcasing the comedian’s inner rapper.

“He didn’t write the raps. We obviously spent a limited time together because he wasn’t in the country for long. He was a nice dude, very chilled,” Bezuidenhout told The Citizen about working with Rick Ross.

Schalk the actor

Bezuidenhout is one of the leading actors in the Showmax Original film Soos Pynappel op Pizza, which will be released on Valentine’s Day. He stars alongside Kate Pinchuck in the movie.

Soos Pynappel op Pizza is a romantic film in which Bezuidenhout plays the character of heartbroken chef Waldo. The story was close to home for Bezuidenhout, who recently went through a divorce himself.

“If anything, it [shooting the film] was a welcome distraction. You can divert your focus to something else,” he said.

Bezuidenhout began dating his ex-wife in 2017, and they married in 2022. To much shock, the comedian confirmed the divorce on social media in November 2024.

“Even after everything, I’m still very positive when it comes to love and romance. It [divorce] didn’t make me pessimistic or anything like that, I still believe in love,” averred the 32-year-old.

Bezuidenhout has starred in award-winning Kanarie, which won a South African Film and Television Award for his role as Danny in the acclaimed sitcom Hotel. He was also nominated for his hilarious portrayal of Attie in Bennie Fourie’s sitcom Taktiek.

Diversifying the Schalk brand

Bezuidenhout has become one of the most recognisable faces of South African comedy in the last decade, mainly because he has diversified his brand by creating work beyond the stand-up comedy stage.

Because of his presence on social media, Bezuidenhout can get away with being a content creator; he could solely have a career as a TV host on a handle full of shows.

“Different people always see me in different places. Maybe from an Afrikaans TV show, other people know me from social media, other people know me more as a comedian, some people know me from the ads,” averred Bezuidenhout.

“It’s important to try and represent yourself in as many spaces as you can, but I think eventually the challenge becomes when you’re not just saying ‘yes’ to everything.”

Through doing other jobs, Bezuidenhout has been able to travel the world. He did this on the eight-part Prime Video docuseries, The World’s Strangest Jobs.

The show sees Bezuidenhout venture globally to uncover some of the most unusual professions, from pet detectives in New York to rental boyfriends in Tokyo.

This exposure, he says, has benefited his comedy. “I think how it’s influenced by comedy is that every show I put in something that is not traditional stand-up comedy,” he shared.

“I think just seeing what other countries do inspires you to go a bit further in your own shows.”

“When you get to places like Australia or the Edinburgh comedy festivals, you see guys not doing just normal stand-up comedy. They’ve got other elements in their show; maybe it’s a song or a dance.”

Taking over the comedy world

He says the life he’s living now is something he envisioned for himself when he started his comedy journey in Cape Town around 2011.

“Ja, I mean, I want to see how far I can push it. Every time there’s a new challenge, there’s a new goal. Like I started off in Cape Town, and eventually it became quite easy to sell out a small venue in Cape Town and the next challenge, for a long while, Durban was my white whale. I just could not book and sell tickets there,” he shared.

Bezuidenhout will now tour Australia and New Zealand for his Crowd Pleaser Tour, which will kick off next month.

“Overseas, I’m still in the beginning phases of actually trying to build a name there and growing the brand,” he said.

