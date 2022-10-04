Faith Nketsi’s heartfelt message to husband, Nzuzo Njilo

Lethabo Malatsi

Faith Nketsi-Njilo wrote a heartfelt message to her husband, Nzuzo Njilo on her social media.

Following her televised baby shower on her reality show Have Faith, the social media influencer gushed over her husband in a sweet Instagram post, saying she is blessed and cannot live without him.

“To my husband. Thank you! I still can’t believe you are my husband [and] I’m so blessed to have you. I can’t believe I once lived a life without you; today I can’t live without you. I thank you for always making sure I’m happy,” the reality star wrote.

The Njilo’s tied the knot earlier this year, in what Faith called a “surprise wedding” and had their first child after she shut down rumours after media reports suggested she was expecting.

“I love you so much. I thank you for our beautiful munchkins and watching you become a father and how you love her and are so obsessed with her warms my heart so much,” Faith said.

Pleaded “poverty”

Over the past months, there were rumours circulating about the young businessman having money troubles.

According to City Press, Nzuzo, son of the former mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Themba Njilo, pleaded “poverty” after debt collectors arrived at his door, at his Hyde Park home.

The publication claimed Nzuzo owed nearly R1 million as debt collectors attempted to collect furniture at his home to repay the outstanding amount.

However, the model meant it when she vowed “for better or worse”.

‘I strive to be the best wife’

She went on to say she strives to be the “best wife” to him because Njilo is effortlessly the best husband one could ask for.

The socialite added that Njilo’s “drive to always put a smile on your wife’s face is what makes my life today a dream come true”.

“It’s all fun and laughter with us and I pray that never changes because our friendship is the foundation. I married my best friend. I love loving you and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us, ngiyakuthanda sthandwa senhliziyo yami (I love you, the love of my heart),” she concluded.

*Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

