Former Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina 2020 tie the knot

Former Miss Argentina, Mariana Varela, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentín, dropped a bombshell on Sunday after announcing their nuptials.

The newlywed couple, in a joint Instagram post, confirmed their relationship and nuptials after secretly dating since they met at a beauty pageant in Thailand.

However, the models would occasionally share pictures of them together followed by “platonic” captions.

The pair tied the knot on 28 October.

In a video montage, Mariana (26) and Fabiola (22) gave their followers a glimpse of their special moments of their relationship, including clips of their proposal and wedding, which appeared to take place in Fabiola’s native country.

They captioned the post: “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22”.

According to E! News, Mariana is seen wearing a white mini dress adorned with rhinestone fringes for the occasion, while her wife Fabiola sported a white blazer with black slacks outside a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The couple’s meet-cute

NBC News reported that the former pageant contestants met in March 2021, as the 2020 pageant was delayed due to the pandemic, while competing at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand.

During the competition, Mariana and Fabiola were placed in the top ten though neither of walked away with the grand price.

Congratulatory messages

Fans and fellow competitors congratulated the couple, including the Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba.

“Omg (Oh my goodness) congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union,” Abena said.

Picture: Mariana and Fabiola Instagram comments screengrab

“Congratulations beautiful. [May] God bless your union and long live love!” model and fellow competitor Valentina Figuera Morales wrote.

Mariana further expressed her gratitude in the comments. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks,” she said.

