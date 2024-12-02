‘Master KG is my soulmate’ – Makhadzi on her unbreakable bond with the DJ

Makhadzi said she and Master KG met long before they became famous.

While their romantic relationship may have ended, award-winning musician Makhadzi says her connection with internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Master KG remains unshakeable.

Speaking to The Citizen at her recent media briefing in Polokwane, the BET Award-winning star said she met Master KG long before either of them found fame.

“I met him before he became famous and rich. When I met him, he was just someone trying to make it. We were trying to make it together.

“That’s why I feel like I know him more than anyone, and he knows me more than anyone,” she said.

However, Makhadzi clarified that referring to Master KG as her soulmate does not mean they are still romantically involved.

“When I say ‘soulmate’, I don’t mean we are together or not together. It’s just that he’s always protective of me. If I move on, he becomes jealous and ensures that I don’t continue with that relationship.

“To me, it feels like he does it because he believes that person might not be good for me.”

She shared that Master KG has gone out of his way to show his care, even after their break-up.

“At some point, he bought me a car while we weren’t together. I returned it because I wanted to be with someone else, but now he wants to give it back to me again,” she said.

The pair broke up in 2020. At the time, Master KG shared the news on Facebook, stating that they wanted to focus on their careers.

“We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. Hope everyone understands and respects that,” he added.

Makhadzi’s one-woman show

The Jealous Down hitmaker is gearing up for her one-woman show, set to take place on 21 December at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Makhadzi said her only wish for the show is to fill the stadium.

