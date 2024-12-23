Two men arrested after robberies at Makhadzi’s One Woman Show in Limpopo

The suspects will soon appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Makhadzi performs during the South African Music Awards (Sama) at SunBet Arena on 18 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Two men have been arrested for robbing attendees at award-winning musician Makhadzi’s One Woman Show in her home province of Limpopo.

The singer, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, hosted her much-anticipated show at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, 21 December.

While the event was largely celebrated as a resounding success, some concert-goers reported losing their cellphones after the event.

Suspects nabbed after Makhadzi’s One Woman Show

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

The arrests occurred at approximately 4.30am on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng explained that public order policing (POP) officers had received complaints about stolen cellphones from attendees at the venue.

This prompted an immediate manhunt for the suspects.

“A 26-year-old suspect was found in possession of two cellphones, and his 30-year-old accomplice had 12 cellphones.

“Some of the victims managed to identify and recover their cellphones at the local police station,” said Thakeng in a statement on Monday.

Thakeng confirmed that the suspects would soon appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, while police investigations continue.

Limpopo premier praises singer

Makhadzi’s event showcased her musical talents and attracted a roaring crowd of thousands.

Featured performers included Maphorisa, DJ Tira, Kabza De Small, Master KG, Nkosazana Daughter, Zola 7, and many others.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba commended Makhadzi for her remarkable achievement in filling the Peter Mokaba Stadium despite some minor issues such as lengthy queues and ticket-related challenges.

“She remains No. 1. She has done it, and we are very proud of her as a province. Filling up Peter Mokaba Stadium with one of our own is massive.

“Well done and congratulations, Makhadzi. Continue to inspire a girl child. Vhakale vhe, Manga a mutuka a si vhumatshelo hawe,” said Ramathuba.

The premier attended the event and joined Makhadzi on stage, dancing to her hit song Number One.

She remains No1. She has done 🔥it we are very proud of her as a province. Filling up Peter Mokaba stadium with one of our own is massive. Well done and congratulations ⁦@MakhadziSA⁩. Continue to inspire a girl child. Vhakale vhe “ Manga a mutuka a si vhumatshelo hawe” 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmbJmEyVKL — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) December 22, 2024

Just days before the event, Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie gave away at least 1 000 tickets as part of the government’s initiative to support the event.

Makhadzi’s One Woman Show underscored her ability to bring together a vibrant and diverse audience, showcasing the richness of South African music and culture.