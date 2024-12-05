‘First award since matric prize giving’: Rachel Kolisi celebrates her win

Rachel thanked the Kolisi Foundation team after winning at the Sport Industry Awards 2024.

Congratulations are in order for fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi, who won an award at the Sport Industry Awards 2024.

The prestigious awards were held at Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The estranged wife of rugby star Siya Kolisi said the award wouldn’t have been possible without the Kolisi Foundation team, where she serves as co-founder and CEO.

Accompanied by her brother, Joel Smith, Rachel scooped the special Sport Lifetime Community Award.

“The last time I received an award was at my matric prize giving! Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have happened without my Kolisi Foundation team, who are the most committed and hardworking people I’ve ever met,” she said.

Rachel accepted her award in a stunning white Mhina dress designed by EYARE Studios, paired with sleek black Eldo shoes. For her overall look, she was styled by Georgina Bennett.

Transforming lives through the Kolisi Foundation

Co-founded in 2019 with Siya, the foundation addresses critical challenges such as food insecurity, gender-based violence, and access to education.

One of their key projects, Community Kitchen Support, aids 36 community kitchens across South Africa with groceries, household items, and financial assistance.

The foundation also runs the Siyaphakama Nutrition Support Programme, which provides nutritious breakfasts to children at six schools.

“At the Kolisi Foundation, we believe in the power of unity and collaboration. Our mission is to unite organisations, mobilise resources, and strengthen infrastructure to uplift communities.

“Through the transformative power of sport and education, we create safe spaces where individuals can reach their full potential. We also tirelessly address gender-based violence and contribute to food security, promoting equality and well-being for all,” the foundation shared on Instagram.

