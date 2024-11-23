‘My heart is full’: Rachel Kolisi fulfils her daughter’s birthday wish

Rachel’s daughter, Keziah Kolisi, turned 7 on Saturday,23 November…

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday.

Rachel and her estranged husband, Siya Kolisi, have two children together: Nicholas Siyamthanda, born in 2015, and Keziah, born in 2017.

She shared that Keziah’s birthday wish, which is on 23 November, was to go on a hike, and mama delivered.

“Literally doesn’t get better. Kezi’s one request for her birthday was a hike,” Rachel wrote, sharing pictures and videos of Keziah’s birthday.

The hike included Rachiel’s children and Siya Kolisi’s siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

Siya, who was not featured in the images Rachiel posted, also took to his Instagram page to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s split

Rachel and Siya announced their divorce a few weeks ago in a joint statement.

The pair did not reveal the reason for their split, however, they stated that they would remain great friends and committed partners in raising their children.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known.

“We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us. We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you’ve shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement added.

The pair said their decision came after an open conversation and was a mutual one.

“After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”

