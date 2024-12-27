Football star Tommy Lazzaro dies in hunting accident at 27

Tommy will be laid to rest on Saturday.

American football star Tommy Lazzaro, popularly known by his nickname “Touchdown Tommy”, has tragically passed away in a hunting accident in Florida.

Lazzaro was not only a sports star but also served his country as a member of the United States Army, enlisting after graduating from Central Michigan University.

The 27-year-old reportedly died after being hit by a stray bullet during a hunting trip.

Details of the incident have not yet been released, but according to The Mirror, Lazzaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Michigan University head coach Jim McElwain, who coached Lazzaro during his university years, described him as a true leader.

“When we took over the programme, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways.

“CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas,” McElwain said.

Tommy Lazzaro’s funeral and memorial

Lazzaro’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, 28 December, at Emerald Coast Funeral Home.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Beal Memorial Cemetery.

According to a statement shared by the United States Department of the Army, Lazzaro leaves behind his parents, his sister, and his fiancée.

“Tommy’s unwavering commitment to excellence earned him numerous accolades and the admiration of all who served with him.

“Beyond his professional achievements, he was known for his humility, kindness, and love for his family and fiancée, Kaley Lynch,” the statement read.

