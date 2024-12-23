Legendary wrestler Rey Misterio Sr has died

Tributes continue to pour in for Misterio, a wrestling legend and a trainer who mentored many.

Legendary wrestler Rey Misterio Sr, real name Miguel Ángel López Díaz, has passed away at the age of 66.

Misterio was the uncle of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Rey Mysterio whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio.

According to multiple international reports, Misterio’s family announced the news of his passing on Friday in a statement.

Wrestling organisation Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide also released a statement on Instagram over the weekend.

“The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide family joins in solidarity for the sensitive passing of Miguel Ángel López Díaz, also known as Rey Misterio.

“We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

Tributes pour in for Rey Misterio

With a career spanning decades, Misterio was not only a wrestling legend but also a trainer and mentor to many.

According to Fox 13 News, he trained his son, nephew (Rey Mysterio), and many other famous international wrestlers, such as Hayabusa and Halloween Havoc.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Misterio as fans from all over the world share their fondest memories of the wrestling icon.

You made our childhood fun.



Rest on Legend.



Rey Misterio Sr. pic.twitter.com/hfRE3Tfntn — Mr Gibenny (@mrgibenny) December 21, 2024

pretending i’m okay but just saw rey misterio passed away . don’t nobody say nun to me rest the night fr 😪😪😪😪😪😭 — lena 💋 (@selenajoi__) December 20, 2024

Wrestling Legend, Rey Misterio Sr. d!es at 66.



This guy made some of our childhood. pic.twitter.com/gWs5QDI8Yp December 21, 2024

