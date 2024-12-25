Five politicians who died in 2024

From veteran politicians to local councillors, each left their mark on South Africa's democracy.

The year 2024 saw the passing of several influential South African political figures who played significant roles in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Tito Mboweni

The news of Tito Titus Mboweni’s death on 12 October sent shockwaves through South Africa.

The Mboweni family released a poignant statement announcing his passing: “It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of former Reserve Bank governor and minister of finance Tito Titus Mboweni.

“The family is devastated by Governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness. He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones.”

Beyond his roles as Reserve Bank governor and finance minister, Mboweni was known for his engaging personality and social media presence.

He became a beloved figure on platform X (formerly Twitter), where he regularly shared his culinary adventures, often becoming the subject of good-natured banter due to his notably unsuccessful cooking attempts.

His impact on South African politics and society was evident in the numerous tributes paid to him after his death. Two significant memorial services were held in his honour reflecting the broad reach of his influence.

Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan’s political journey, which began in his teenage years, came to an end on 13 September following his retirement from active politics after the general election.

His career spanned crucial periods in South Africa’s history, including the multiparty negotiations at CODESA from 1991, service as a Member of Parliament from 1994, and his role as a Member of the Executive from 2009.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Gordhan’s legacy, describing him as an outstanding leader “whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect.”

Ramaphosa further praised his integrity, noting that “in the latter years of this service to the nation, and as a beacon of our fight against corruption, Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.”

However, his death sparked controversy within South Africa’s political landscape.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took a contentious stance, with leader Julius Malema comparing Gordhan’s funeral unfavourably to that of Winnie Mandela’s.

The EFF released a strong statement declaring: “Gordhan was a man whose legacy is deeply intertwined with the destruction of our state-owned enterprises and the betrayal of the people of South Africa.

“We cannot mourn counter-progressive forces that stood against the potential of building a successful, sovereign country that serves its people.”

Moshe Mphahlele

The death of Moshe Mphahlele, an EFF ward councillor in Alexandra and the party’s deputy secretary in Johannesburg, came under violent circumstances on 4 August.

Initial reports suggested he was caught in the crossfire during protests over flat occupations in Bramley, but this account was strongly disputed by EFF leadership.

Julius Malema, speaking at Mphahlele’s funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo, presented a different narrative, stating emphatically, “Mphahlele was not killed during the protest, he was actually assassinated.”

According to Malema, Mphahlele was deliberately isolated and shot while attempting to negotiate with private security during the protest over municipal flat occupations.

The incident led to significant controversy regarding the role of law enforcement, with the EFF demanding accountability from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

The party questioned why JMPD officials allowed private security to open fire, leading to the subsequent suspension of several officers who were present during the incident.

Mncedisi Gijana

The prominent ANC member known as “Sncane”, Mncedisi Gijana was accosted and shot outside his homestead in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, on 19 August.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, the incident began when armed suspects invaded Gijana’s home, holding three occupants at gunpoint and binding them with cable ties.

The situation turned fatal when Gijana, 58, returned home and was confronted by the attackers. While the exact sequence of events remains unclear, gunshots were heard, and Gijana’s lifeless body was later discovered in one of the outside flats.

Provincial Commissioner Lt General Nomthetheleli Mene responded to the incident with gravity, stating, “These heinous incidents are despicable, and are disparaging to our efforts of eradicating violent crimes in the province.”

In a subsequent development, police confirmed that three suspects, aged between 25 and 46, were linked to Gijana’s murder and were due to appear in the KwaBhaca magistrate’s court.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police will not release much information at this stage,” Nkohli told The Citizen.

James Selfe

James Selfe, a veteran of South African opposition politics, passed away on 21 May, surrounded by family and loved ones after a prolonged illness.

According to his political home, the Democratic Alliance Selfe’s political career began in the late 1970s as a researcher for the Progressive Federal Party (PFP), the Democratic Alliance’s predecessor, where he would later serve as communications director and executive director.

DA leader John Steenhuisen defined Selfe as a ‘pioneer’ in South African opposition politics.

He said Selfe’s parliamentary career was marked by significant contributions to South Africa’s democracy.

Steenhuisen said Selfe’s legacy extended beyond his parliamentary service, adding that he led the DA’s lawfare program, spearheading significant legal battles against corruption, including the Zuma spy tapes and Nkandla scandal cases.

“We will miss James for his wry, sharp wit, his deep love for his family and his miniature schnauzers, and his proud annual proclamation of ‘Dezemba’ at the end of every parliamentary year.”

