DJ Fresh on Thabiso Sikwane’s death: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

What a heartbreaking way to end women’s month.

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has paid tribute to radio and TV personality Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on Saturday.

According to Fresh, Sikwane passed away at around 6:30am on Saturday.

She was 50 years old.

Sikwane, who was married to DJ Fresh for 20 years until their divorce in 2022, was widely respected for her contributions to radio and television industry.

“We’re told it could have been a cardiac event, but what could have caused it hasn’t been ascertained. We await a postmortem that will give everyone clarity because it doesn’t make sense,” said Fresh in a video shared on his Instagram.

“It doesn’t make sense to anyone, how this could have happened out of the blue.”

Watch Fresh talk about Sikwane

RIP Jessica Mbangeni

South Africa is also mourning the loss of Jessica Mbangeni.

South African poet, Dr. Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, also passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness.

The 47-year-old poet was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suddenly falling ill.

The Mbangeni family released a statement, saying: “Our beloved Mother, Sister, and people’s praise poet, Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, has left us to join the ancestors. Dr. Bishop Jessica was a beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader, and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.”

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They expressed their appreciation for the love and support from friends, fans and the community.

The family said further details regarding her memorial service and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

Social media reactions

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes and emotional reactions following the news of Thabiso and Jessica’s passing.

Here are a few reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Hearbreaking to end women's month in a dark cloud , condolences to the Sikwane family and the Mbangeni family💔 #RIPThabisoSikwane #RIPJessicaMbangeni

Women we have lost this month 😢

🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

Women we have lost this month 😢

🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

Rest in peace #RIPJessicaMbangeni

