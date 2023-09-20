Gregory Maqoma focused on legacy as he turns 50, with the launch of two books

The choreographer will celebrate his birthday with publication of two works to inspire children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Choreographer Gregory Maqoma has launched two books in celebration of his 50th birthday. Picture: grogorymaqoma/Instagram

While most entertainers would rather celebrate their 50th birthday popping expensive bottles at popular hangout spots, established choreographer Gregory Maqoma will celebrate his half century with the launch of two books.

Legacy

“I’ve made it clear that it’s all about building a legacy. The book is my childhood story, it speaks about overcoming, growing up in Soweto, Orlando East,” Mqoma told The Citizen.

Maqoma is the founder of the Vuyani Dance Academy in Newtown, Johannesburg, which he founded in 1999 with the intention of representing Blacks on stage.

The celebrated creative director, who turns 50 on October 16, has decided to launch two books, one being a children’s picture book and the other a memoir.

The books will officially be launched on the weekend of his birthday at the Joburg Theatre, where he will also have other shows, including a gala with people who have had an impact in his life.

Titled Umdansi Wolondwabo, the picture book was put together by Maqoma and seasoned storyteller Dr Gcina Mhlophe.

“We’ve been meeting for the longest of time, discussing the book. Then a few years ago while attending a conference in Stellenbosch, we decided to do it. I didn’t think there was a better person,” said Maqoma.

The discussions happened during the heart of the Covid pandemic and things started to form when Maqoma went down to Mhlope’s house in Durban, where they began writing.

Why a picture book?

“A picture book is of importance in our country because of the literacy issues we have,” said Maqoma.

He described the book as a captivating inspirational story of a boy who found the love of dance and through his extraordinary life, a multi award visionary has emerged.

“We’ve got to create inspirational stories, it shows that it’s possible.”

The manuscript will be translated into six languages- isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sesotho, Afrikaans, English and Xitsonga.

“We’ve tried to cover the different regions of the country in the languages we went with. We got a bit of funding from The National Arts Council (NAC),” said Maqoma.

“It’s geared towards young adults. It’s not only about my success, but also my family and ancestral linage,” Maqoma explained his memoir.

The biography was written together with specialist multilingual editor Lorato Trok.

“I found her writing interesting,” he said of his collaborator.

Reflecting

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)‘s Centre for Creative Arts recently presented him with the 2023 Artfluence Human Rights Award in recognition of his work, which advances respect for human dignity, advocates human rights and celebrates the human spirit.

“I’m content where I am, I was confused when I was younger, my parents wanted me to become a doctor,” shared Maqoma. Before dance came into his life he dabbled in corporate earlier in his life.

“I worked for an insurance company in my early 20s. I worked there for about two years and didn’t connect with it, this was my most depressed moment in my late. But fate decided and I started taking dance seriously.”

