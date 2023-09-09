We need to make books accessible

American novelist George RR Martin got it spot-on when he said: “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies… The man who never reads lives only one.” Yesterday was International Literacy Day. Sadly, according to Unesco, 763 million adults cannot read or write. That means one in five adults remain illiterate. ALSO READ: Boosting literacy: Limpopo premier donates 300 books to Groblersdal library In South Africa, about three million people struggle to read, write and do basic maths, costing the economy R119.03 billion, according to the World Literacy Foundation. And Covid certainly didn’t help, as many children were absent…

American novelist George RR Martin got it spot-on when he said: “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies… The man who never reads lives only one.”

Yesterday was International Literacy Day. Sadly, according to Unesco, 763 million adults cannot read or write. That means one in five adults remain illiterate.

ALSO READ: Boosting literacy: Limpopo premier donates 300 books to Groblersdal library

In South Africa, about three million people struggle to read, write and do basic maths, costing the economy R119.03 billion, according to the World Literacy Foundation.

And Covid certainly didn’t help, as many children were absent and others never returned to class.

Poor education also impacts these statistics heavily. It’s easy to point fingers at teachers and schools, but it goes far beyond that. It starts at home… and not all homes are on equal footing.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Books that help you overcome mental health issues

We must find ways to fix this, as reading helps children improve their cognitive skills, developing their critical thinking skills and opening their minds to fresh ideas.

We need to encourage our children to read more, and from a young age. We need to make books more accessible to more people. We need to do more.

ALSO READ: Northern Cape government apologises for replicating authors’ books