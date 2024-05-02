‘Guys, I’m married to my Lord and Saviour Jesus,’ RHOD’s Nonku Williams on engagement ring

Nonku Williams recently announced her break-up from businessman, Dumisani ‘Rough Diamond’ Ndlazi.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) personality Nonku Williams had tongues wagging on Thursday when she shared photos of herself with an engagement ring, stating she’s off the market.

But the reality TV personality quelled any rumours of her tying the knot anytime soon, saying the ring is a symbol for her relationship with Jesus Christ.

The confusion began when she first posted images of herself on Instagram, showing off the ring.

“Last slide means… I’m off limits,” Nonku captioned her post.

Her followers were further intrigued when RHOD cast member Jojo Robinson shared a post of the two, with another cast member Maria Valaskatzis, captioning the image: “Celebratory breakfast to officially welcome nonks to the off-limits club.”

Nonku shared in her reels that the engagement is a spoof and she also commented on Jojo’s post saying “I can’t believe they fell for it! I’m married to Jesus guys calm down,” Williams commented on Jojo’s post.

Nonku recently confirmed her split from her partner, Dumisani Ndlazi known as Rough Diamond.

“We’ve unfortunately broken up,” Nonku told Drum. The pair’s relationship was made public in the third season of the reality TV show.

There were questions surrounding their connection, because of Ndlazi’s criminal past, which he touched on without mentioning what he was in custody for, on the show.

Nonku did not reveal to the publication how their relationship ended.

Opting to not comment when asked about Ndlazi allegedly swindling her out of a tender deal, they entered together. “I can’t mention anything as this is a legal case,” she said.

Daughter

Nonku has a daughter with late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane. The daughter, Nothile is understood to be following in her father’s footsteps in pursuing a career in music.

“I 100% fully support her. She is so special and so talented, and I can’t wait to see her make beautiful music,” Nonku said in a recent interview with aforementioned publication.

