‘This one is biased yoh’ – Fans of RHODurban not impressed with the host for the reunion

Radio and television personality MaBlerh will host ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ reunion for the second year in a row.

MaBlerh has promised viewers he will leave no stone unturned at this season’s reunion. Picture: Showmax

The Season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Durban dropped on Wednesday evening. To no one’s surprise, it broke the internet and became the number-one trending topic in South Africa.

After an eventful and dramatic season, the ladies had their final dinner on their Namibian trip, where they confronted each other about things that had been happening in their circle.

The confrontations resulted in the ladies splitting into two core groups. On the one side were Sorisha Naidoo, Slee Ndlovu, and newcomers Ameigh Thompson and Angel Ndlela. On the other side were Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Nonku Williams, and newcomer Zama Ngcobo. With the ladies from each camp not seeing eye-to-eye, viewers have a lot of unanswered questions.

But fear not as Showmax announced on Thursday morning that the Season 4 reunion will be airing in two parts on 15 and 22 May.

RHODurban host revealed

The channel also announced that radio and television personality MaBlerh will once again be the host for the reunion show. He is the first African to host multiple reunions of The Real Housewives franchise, including The Real Housewives of Gqeberha S1 and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S3.

While MaBlerh has promised viewers that he will leave no stone unturned at this season’s reunion, fans of the reality television show have expressed their dismay about him being chosen as the host for a second year in a row.

“When I approached the reunion last year, it was different. Things were very heated and the ladies were barely speaking to one another, so I had to be very sensitive and aware of everything that had happened. With Season 4, it’s going to be different because it is not the same season, but I’m still going to get to the bottom of things and I’ll hold the ladies accountable for the things they have said and done,” he said.

Social media reacts

MaBlerh said he is there to represent the viewers and that he has been watching the tweets.

“I’ve been watching the concerns and comments, and, trust me, all of those things will be addressed. I do not operate in a vacuum. I watch, and after every episode, I am on social media looking at what the sentiment is,” he said.

Let it Rain Films’ executive producer said they chose MaBlerh as the host because he’s a big fan of The Real Housewives franchise and has a very deep connection with the Durban franchise. “He is a fantastic host and he did a spectacular job last season; he managed to tackle the themes with the grace and sensitivity they needed.”

Here’s netizens sentiments about MaBlerh hosting the reunion again:

I hope this time he forgets that Sorisha is a billionaire and holds her 100% accountable, last time she got away with everything. Hope he's not fooled by Wendy's pretty face AGAIN. Hope he reads comments, even the ones on FB & IG, not just X. April 25, 2024

Weeeeh why can’t they get a host that’s not scared to hold Sorisha accountable 😒 — Nozi Zulu 🇿🇦 (@noe_zey) April 25, 2024

I hope he’ll become OBJECTIVE this time around. He may love and worship Sori but he has a job to do and he needs to do it correctly. Why they chose him after last year’s flop, remains a mystery. 😏😏😏 — Khanyisa Mabece (@KhanyisaMabece) April 25, 2024

Last time he was giving biased 😩 I need him come for sorisha too — Khosireign❤️ (@samanth48160171) April 25, 2024

Yoh hai another reunion with only holding one side of the room to the fire. Not excited 😬 — Itumeleng (@itumeleng_ba) April 25, 2024

Yoh Mablerh loves abo Slee ai ai – it’s going to be a boring reunion. Just one sided BORED — Lerato (@BongiDladla24) April 25, 2024

Another one on the payroll pic.twitter.com/8R7eO7NhSx — SinazoNotYolwa🇿🇦🇶🇦🇩🇯 🇦🇪 🇪🇬 🇹🇭🇹🇷🇸🇦 (@sinazodamana) April 25, 2024

Last time he was very much biased, we really need someone who's going to hold all these ladies accountable fairly. But we shall see 👀 — Mr_NM (@MRNE50) April 25, 2024

