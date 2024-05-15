WATCH: ‘RHODurban’ reunion addresses witchcraft accusations, skin bleaching and more

The much-anticipated two-part reunion premiered on Wednesday.

The first part of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) reunion went live on Wednesday, with the last part to follow next Wednesday.

Hosted by the seasoned TV presenter MaBlerh, the first installment of the reunion saw a rollercoaster of emotions as the ladies addressed burning issues.

Let me tell you what it’s like to host #RHODurban Reunion:



I feel like I am married to 8 women who are constantly fighting. I left them in KZN. Once a year I come home to mediate. Our children (you guys on Twitter) are divided. Some believe I am an amazing dad & some hate me. 😭 — The Emperor Of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) May 15, 2024

‘RHODurban’ reunion part 1

From witchcraft accusations to discussions on skin bleaching and battles with alcoholism, no stone was left unturned during the intense reunion.

Slee, who attended the reunion in a quest to address the witchcraft accusations, received answers as Angel took accountability for her previous remarks.

“I was trying to say something and then it just came out wrong… I take full responsibility for what happened because had I not made that analogy Slee wouldn’t have experienced that.

“I planted that seed wrongfully so I was remorseful then and I am remorseful now,” Angel said.

Zama vs Sorisha

Even though Slee believes that Zama was being messy when she said Sorisha has an “ape hairline”, Zama maintains that it was an innocent compliment.

However, she admitted that she called Sorisha “Michael Jackson” because of her skin bleaching to get back at her.

Sorisha and Zama agreed that they are now even because they have both said some nasty things about each other.

“I let Zama do what she wanted to do because I said whatever I wanted to say about her. So, I feel like it’s a draw with us,” Sorisha said.

I’ve watched this clip quite often! We need to shield and protect zama by all means .. she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind and she speaks well.. #RHODurban reunion next week Sisonke right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/wbabBFD27i — Entertainment (@TvblogbyMLU) May 10, 2024

Zama being the UNAPOLOGETIC QUEEN! I stan! Dismissed Slee's nonsense, swiftly, & got Sorisha to come around while respectfully reading her! The rest (Angel & Ameigh can go kick rocks🤣 Liars/Scammers!) I mean..she is definitely the IT person this season, hands down! #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/uOh1ytn2Dv — The Purge Is Upon Us! 🇰🇪 (@DeeMwaura01) May 15, 2024

The gag is Sorisha said she didn't take what Zama said personal because she started age shaming her first.



But slee (puppet) still was hyped up🤣🤣. The bags must be really beautiful #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/QBDzpWNUmN — Thabiso Lukhanya khoza 🏳️‍🌈 (@Wonder_BoySA) May 15, 2024

Meanwhile, one heated exchange involved Slee and Nonku as Slee refused to account for meeting Nonku’s ex-fiancé behind her back.

“I owe Nonku no loyalty. We are not friends so if RD wants to meet me, I will give him an ear,” Slee said.

"Have you healed after having a sit down with him" 😂😂😂 umbuzo usamile, have you healed Slee? I wanted Mablerh to allow Slee to answer that question 😂😂



Nonku, they can never make me hate you❤#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/xx8NubSfv2 — TheVillageGirl👸🇿🇦 (@Ke_Mpho_M) May 15, 2024

Slee has tried to cover up her tactics that she only met RD to get answers but everyone can see she did everything just to hurt Nonku and we see through her , she has no choice but to admit now #RHODurbanReunion #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/kVLkUXaJ9I — Mrs Westbrook 🤍 (@PreciousDipsy) May 15, 2024

