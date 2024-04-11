Angel’s Epic Clapback: Real Housewives of Durban drama takes a wild turn

Angel drops the ultimate Insult on Nonku Williams and has viewers in stitches on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Durban.

In the glamorous world of the Showmax Real Housewives of Durban, where shade is thrown as casually as champagne is sipped, one cast member has taken the art of the comeback to a whole new level.

Angel Ndlela, the fiery businesswoman and singer known for her wit, was embroiled in a heated exchange with fellow cast member Nonku Williams.

What started as a typical reality TV spat at fellow cast member Slee’s Ndlovu’s ‘Fashion meets Sunset’ themed dinner, quickly escalated into an unforgettable moment which had viewers rolling on the floor with laughter.

As Angel apologised to Maria Valaskatzis for a previous unpleasant encounter the two ladies shared, Nonku threw the first verbal jab.

Nonku, who didn’t receive an apology and has growing tension with Angel, interrupted by saying “Oh my gosh ‘what is talking’ (directly translating from the Zulu, ‘Yini lento oyikhulumayo‘), which seemed to set Angel off.

Angel then told Nonku that she was at least 30 years younger but still intimidated her.

Standing up, Nonku showed off her “new body”, which she had previously said she paid a large sum of money for through a surgical procedure.

She screamed that she’s a mother of three who looks better than her fellow cast members.

Angel went all out, calling Nonku a senior citizen and a Toyota Cressida.

Not Nonku trying to come for Angel and get calling her a senior citizen, a Cressida. Let it be a lesson not to get into the ring with a Gen Z. The library is open! #RHOD #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/WUynEA3180 — Homegirls and Handgrenades🌈🍉🇵🇸 (@ItsLithaAfter9) April 10, 2024

A Cressida?

The Toyota Cressida is a classic sedan first manufactured in 1976, known for its reliability and practicality with the most popular model being the light blue version of the five-door sedan.

Toyota stopped making the Cressida in 1992, but many of the old cars can still be seen on the roads of Mzansi as it’s termed a classic, or a golden oldie.

Previously, 29-year-old Angel had been referred to by some of the cast, including Nonku, as a ‘child’.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Angel fired back with a clapback that left everyone stunned.

And just like that, a new catchphrase was born: “You’re a Cressida!”

But Angel didn’t stop there.

With a mischievous twinkle in her eye and a smirk on her lips, she hilariously elaborates on her comparison, pointing out the similarities between Nonku and the vintage vehicle by referring to her as “The blue one”.

Angel has good clap backs 😭😭



Bloody Cressida 😭😭basically bathi intsimba yak’dala #RHODurban — Khai (@LeboNkutha) April 10, 2024

Baby🤣, Angel didn’t have to do her in like that?🔥🤣

Bitch! She called our Nonku Nonks

A whole s’qeda!

An entire Cressida!

A blue one nogal🤣🤣🤣

Nonku stood up ebesenzani?🤣#RHODurban #RHOD pic.twitter.com/1OHUH3DYoK — Kello (@Kello_Lello) April 10, 2024

Angel is the MVP of this episode👏🏾😂👏🏾 Baby sis came back & faced the group after her melt down last week & still had the audacity to drag Nonku aka Cressida to HELL😂 I can’t help but Stan👏🏾 #RHODurban #seniorcitizen pic.twitter.com/23RalVt6Je — khayakazi (@khayakazi) April 10, 2024

As the credits rolled on another drama-filled episode of the show, Showmax viewers were left eagerly anticipating what other hilarious antics Angel had up her comedic sleeve.

Because when it comes to throwing shade, we’ve come to learn nobody does it quite like Angel – the undisputed queen of the Toyota Cressida comeback.