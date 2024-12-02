Dr Johnny Mekoa’s selfless vision remains vivid as Music Academy of Gauteng celebrates 30 years [VIDEO]

The Music Academy Gauteng is celebrating 30 years.

Legacy Man: The Music Academy Gauteng, founded by Dr Johnny Mekoa in 1994, is celebrating 30 years. Mekoa died in 2017. Picture: Music Academy Of Gauteng/Facebook

An organisation can wither and eventually die out when its founder steps out of the picture or unfortunately demises.

The Music Academy of Gauteng (MAG) is celebrating its 30 years since it was founded by legendary musician Dr Johnny Mekoa.

The veteran trumpeter and music teacher died in 2017 but his legacy and values remain upheld at the MAG.

“Dr Mekoa’s dream was to create a space where young, often disadvantaged; South Africans could receive world-class music education and access opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach,” MAG’s Administrator and Head of Teaching Hendrick Monyeki told The Citizen.

“Today, that vision continues to thrive under the academy’s leadership, ensuring his legacy endures.”

Maintaining Mekoa’s selfless vision

Mekoa established the MAG as a way to nurture and develop young musical talent.

Through the years, it has hosted numerous overseas jazz professors who conducted workshops and master classes for students.

Some of these students include world-respected South African musos such as Mthunzi Mvubu, Malcolm Jiyane and Linda Tshabalala.

“It has bridged gaps in access to education, created employment opportunities, and fostered a sense of identity and pride in South African music,” averred Monyeki.

According to Monyeki, the founder’s vision is carried forward by leaders like Steven Mabona who has ensured that MAG remains not just a school but a cultural institution.

The MAG’s founding principles; nurturing talent, preserving South African jazz, and empowering youth through music remain the pillars which hold it together.

“The academy’s success stories are a testament to this. Over the past three decades, it has produced numerous artists who have gone on to perform on international stages, becoming ambassadors for South African music and culture.”

Institution’s importance

Monyeki said the institution’s importance lies in its unwavering commitment to providing accessible, high-quality music education, particularly to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The academy has not only trained musicians in technical and theoretical aspects of music but also instilled in them a deep appreciation for the cultural significance of South African jazz,” said Monyeki.

“This has allowed many of its students to carry the torch of our musical heritage to both local and international stages.”

Monyeki, who is also a musician in his own right, said MAG’s contribution to developing artists in Gauteng and across South Africa cannot be overstated.

“It has proven that music can be a powerful tool for social change, personal growth, and cultural preservation, and it continues to inspire future generations of artists.”

Celebrating three decades of MAG

MAG celebrates its three-decade anniversary with a series of events which first commenced in September and initiatives that honour its rich history while paving the way for the future.

From workshops and masterclasses where sessions are led by skilled professionals, provide invaluable training in music performance and theory, continuing the academy’s mission of delivering world-class music education.

The MAG is also strengthening its international presence through cultural exchange programs.

These initiatives, such as workshops in Germany and collaborations with international artists, highlight the academy’s role in promoting South African music and fostering global cultural connections.

There are also collaborations with key partners, including SAMRO and the City of Ekurhuleni.

The academy is also focused on securing strategic funding to sustain and enhance its mission of providing accessible and high-quality music education.

